Nature's Bounty® Expands Presence at Target

Increased Product Availability Gives Consumers New Options for Daily Nutrition

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Bounty®, a leader in scientifically backed vitamin and nutritional supplements, today announced the expansion of its retail footprint at Target and on Target.com. Popular Nature's Bounty products, including Magnesium Glycinate, CoQ10, Berberine, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Lutein and Zinc, will be available at more than 370 Target stores nationwide beginning April 2026.

Nature’s Bounty products, including Magnesium Glycinate, CoQ10, Berberine, Biotin, Vitamin D3, Lutein and Zinc, will be available at more than 370 Target stores nationwide beginning April 2026.

The Target assortment includes a curated selection of Nature's Bounty's most popular vitamins and supplements, spanning foundational wellness, eye health, heart health and immune support.* The new supplements join Nature's Bounty women's wellness-specific product line at Target, including Hair Growth, Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies and Ultra Collagen Booster, among others.

"Target is a trusted destination for consumers who are intentional about their health and wellness, making it a natural retail partner for Nature's Bounty," said James Ward, Vice President Customer Strategy, Nature's Bounty. "This expansion allows us to reach even more consumers with products they know and trust, while making it easier than ever to prioritize wellness as a part of their everyday lives."

Nature's Bounty has been a pioneer in nutritional supplements for more than 50 years, grounded in science, quality and innovation. The brand's presence at Target reflects its ongoing strategy to grow accessibility through leading national retailers while continuing to evolve its portfolio to meet changing consumer preferences.

To learn more about Nature's Bounty, please visit www.naturesbounty.com.

About Nature's Bounty®

For more than 50 years, the Nature's Bounty® brand has been focused on enhancing the health and wellness of peoples' lives. Nature's Bounty® vitamin and nutritional supplements are overseen by scientists, manufacturing specialists and quality experts, each one dedicated to maintaining high quality standards. We only use ingredients from suppliers that meet our stringent Quality Assurance Standards, as well as GMP supplement quality standards. By combining the latest breakthroughs in nutritional science with great ingredients, we're proud to provide consumers with supplements of outstanding quality and value. For more information, please visit www.naturesbounty.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

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SOURCE Nature's Bounty