Nature's Bounty® Launches The Only Vitamin C With 24-Hour Immune Support

Data shows shoppers are fast and furiously on the hunt for immune products, with a 67% 2 increase in immune sales since the beginning of March – and individual supplement categories such as Echinacea, Elderberry, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc, seeing similarly strong sales patterns. Nature's Bounty® Immune 24 Hour + is a new, Non-GMO supplement providing the only 24-hour immune support with Ester-C®. This clinically studied, unique ingredient also works to help support upper respiratory health.* The softgels include Vitamin D and Zinc for added immune plus antioxidant support, as well as herbal ingredients like Elderberry and Echinacea.*

"Many consumers are focused on maintaining a healthy immune system now more than ever before," said Don Kerrigan, President, North America at The Nature's Bounty Co. "Immune 24 Hour + contains Ester-C®, the only ingredient on the market that provides round-the-clock immune support, and is clinically studied to last longer than regular Vitamin C, which is known for its significant role in supporting overall health and wellness*†."

Nature's Bounty® Immune 24 Hour + is currently available on Amazon.com and at Walmart, Costco and Kroger. For more information, visit naturesbounty.com.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

1 IRI MULO/Survey, CRN Trends, Qual

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

† Ester-C® has been clinically studied to stay in the white blood cells for up to 24 hours, which is longer than regular Vitamin C. White blood cells are an important component of the immune system

2 Source: IRI Total US - Multi Outlet: Latest Completed 52 Weeks Ending 9/27/20

