Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Launches First-Ever Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Jelly Beans

Developed by the experts who brought Hair, Skin & Nails gummies to life in 2013, the Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Jelly Beans are a tasty and fun new addition to any beauty routine that consumers can feel good about – they contain no artificial flavors or sweetener, are free of lactose and soy, and are made with a non-GMO formula. Each serving (or 2 jelly beans) includes 6,000 mcg of Biotin to support beautiful hair, glowing skin and healthy nails, along with added Keratin and Vitamins A, C and E:

"The future of beauty supplements has a new form – jelly beans. As a pioneer and leader in the beauty supplement space with more than 20 years under our belt and innovation at the forefront, we know what consumers are looking for – trusted products backed by science, and made with the purest ingredients," said Aileen Stocks, General Manager, VMHS, The Bountiful Company. "We're excited to offer a format that's completely new to consumers and are proud to once again help shape and build the trajectory of the category, as we expand our beauty supplement footprint."

The new Nature's Bounty® Optimal Solutions® Advanced Hair, Skin & Nails Jelly Beans are available now on Amazon.com and coming to Walmart, CVS, Kroger and more, shelves this summer. For more information, visit Naturesbounty.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Pure Protein®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx®, Ester-C® and Dr.Organic®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

