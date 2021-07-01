Nature's Bounty® Unveils NEW Stress Comfort Fast-Acting Calm

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are feeling stressed now more than ever, with studies showing more than half (55%) of Americans say they're more stressed than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.1 To address this need, Nature's Bounty®, a leading nutrition brand,2 has launched Stress Comfort Fast-Acting Calm. This new COOLMELTS™ chewable watermelon tablet works quickly to soothe your mind in response to stress* and is the perfect solution for anyone with occasional stress.* Made with a non-GMO formula, this 100% drug-free format is available on Amazon.com right now and coming to a Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid near you this summer.

Chewing a tablet of Nature's Bounty® Stress Comfort Fast Acting Calm is a unique experience for consumers that activates the refreshing watermelon chill flavor and delivers a cooling sensation as the tablet quickly dissolves.

For more information about the new product, check out the company's latest blog post, available here.

About The Bountiful Company

The Bountiful Company is a pure play branded leader in global nutrition, living at the intersection of science and nature. As a manufacturer, marketer and seller of vitamins, minerals, herbal and other specialty supplements, and active nutrition products, we are focused on enhancing the health and wellness of people's lives. The Bountiful Company's portfolio of trusted brands includes Nature's Bounty®, Solgar®, Pure Protein®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Puritan's Pride®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx®, Ester-C® and Dr.Organic®. For more information, visit Bountifulcompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

1 More than half of Americans say they're more stressed than they were before the Covid-19 pandemic (CNBC, July 2020)

2 To conform to how we talk about Nature's Bounty in the S-1.

