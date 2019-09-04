Nature's Earthly Choice™ Unveils Broccoli Rice and Cauliflower Rice in Microwavable Pouches

"With more and more people today adopting low-carbohydrate ways of eating, such as the ketogenic diet or the paleo diet, vegetable-based rice is becoming a popular and important part of home-cooking," said Chuck Watson, president of Nature's Earthly Choice. "Not only do our Broccoli Rice and Cauliflower Rice offer people a way to eat more vegetables, they are a solution for those who have been looking for tasty, wholesome, low-carb alternatives to traditional rice products."

Both products contain three simple ingredients: broccoli or cauliflower, water, and malic acid. Malic acid is naturally occurring and can be found in certain fruits like apples and pears. The Broccoli Rice contains 35 calories, only 35 mg of sodium, 2 grams of protein, 7 grams of net carbohydrates, and zero added sugar per half-cup serving. The Cauliflower Rice contains 25 calories, only 30 mg of sodium, 2 grams of protein, 3 grams of net carbohydrates, and zero grams of added sugar per half-cup serving. With a flavor and texture like brown rice, these products can be swapped into any recipe containing rice or used as a light and simple side dish.

Nature's Earthly Choice Broccoli Rice and Cauliflower Rice are available at most major retailers with a suggested retail price of $2.99. For more information visit EarthlyChoice.com.

About Nature's Earthly Choice™

Since 2005, Nature's Earthly Choice has been searching the globe for the most nutritious, tastiest foods and making them convenient and accessible for Americans. After starting with Quinoa, Farro, and Wheat Berries, the company expanded their line of ancient grains to include everything from superfood seeds like chia and hemp, to plant-based protein powders like maca and goji berry, to prepared and microwaveable foods. Always with an eye on healthfulness and another on simplicity, Nature's Earthly Choice launched Broccoli Rice and Cauliflower Rice microwavable pouches in 2019. To learn more, visit EarthlyChoice.com.

