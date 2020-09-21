Nature's Essential Workers Featured on Out of Home Displays For Climate Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's essential workers will be front and center on ad space donated by members of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) to support EARTHDAY.ORG.

Launching on the first day of Climate Week, September 21, the campaign features plants and animals that provide essential services to our ecosystem and aims to reinforce the interdependence of humans and the natural world.

Trees, bees, coral, fish, and butterflies are featured in the out of home ad campaign. Our forests capture and store vast amounts of carbon and release oxygen into the air. Bees are essential pollinators that provide food for humans and other animals and are responsible for every third bite of food we take. While coral reefs take up less than 1% of the ocean floor, they support more than 25% of all ocean life. Parrot fish maintain the health of coral reefs and remove excess algae that make it difficult for corals to thrive. Lastly, butterflies pollinate native plants and foster diversity among plant and animal life.

"For close to thirty years, the environmental community has been focused almost exclusively on fossil fuels. It's time to also turn our attention to the power of nature-based solutions, including nature's essential workers. Our theme for 2021 will be Restore Our Earth, which seems appropriate, particularly now, due to the global pandemic," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG.

"We are honored to support this creative, clever and educational advertising campaign in conjunction with Climate Week which underscores the importance of our other 'essential' workers - those preserving our planet's ecosystems," said OAAA President & CEO Anna Bager. "EARTHDAY.ORG continues to play a significant role in fostering awareness across the world about the growing environmental challenges our planet is up against. OAAA is proud to be a long-standing partner to the organization."

The campaign illustrates EARTHDAY.ORG's creative collaboration with OAAA, Extra Credit Projects (ECP), Sarah Finnie Robinson of Boston University's Institute for Sustainable Energy (ISE), and Adams Outdoor Advertising.

"In alignment with our long-term goal of raising awareness on climate change, our short-term objective was to creative relevant messages for today, drawing important parallels between the COVID-19 pandemic and the world's pending climate change issues," said Rob Jackson, Founder and Creative Director of Extra Credit Projects.

This digital out of home campaign will run coast to coast on multiple screens including bulletins, posters, bus shelters, Times Square media and more.

To view the creative, click here.

For more information on conservation and biodiversity, visit www.earthday.org/campaign/conservation-and-biodiversity/

About EARTHDAY.ORG

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 50,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at earthday.org.

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the leading national trade association representing the out of home advertising (OOH) industry across all creative formats including billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and place-based media. As the industry's unifying body, we advocate, educate and innovate on behalf of a diverse membership representing 800+ media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. We are dedicated to promoting the newfound power and relevance of OOH to help advertisers break through an increasingly fractured media marketplace and reach consumers in the digital and mobile era. Our industry's digital and creative renaissance and evolution includes the integration of new technologies like digital OOH, state of the art planning and measurement capabilities, and new ways to buy and sell OOH, including programmatic. We are proud of our longstanding role as the primary advocate in Congress, at states, and in the courts, for the protection and safeguard of the OOH industry. Established in 1891, OAAA has offices in New York City and Washington, DC. Please visit us at oaaa.org.

