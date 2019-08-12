Nature's Eye Launches Showcase Farm Venue and Outfitter

LUFKIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Eye announces the opening of their Showcase Farm as an event venue and hunting outfitter. The Showcase Farm is over 500 acres of wilderness located near Lufkin in East Texas. They will offer event hosting services for weddings, corporate retreats, and family gatherings, as well as professionally guided hunting services for whitetail and Axis deer. The Showcase Farm is open for booking and will begin hosting guests Sept. 1.

The Showcase Farm Venue The main room of the Showcase Farm Lodge

They will host events from the 2,500 sq. ft. lodge on the property, which boasts overnight accommodations, a full kitchen, and ample outdoor space. It is built for entertaining with a large common room, full-length front porch, and outdoor fire pit. The surrounding outdoor area can accommodate most any event. This venue offers an option for those seeking a natural setting for their occasion.

The Showcase Farm Hunting Experience is a 2.5 day all-inclusive outfitting package. Hunters will be hosted at the on-site lodge, and professionally guided in the pursuit of either a trophy whitetail buck or an exotic Axis deer. Hunting packages also include optional predator and waterfowl hunting, and access to fishing in the Farm's stocked 5-acre lake.

The same family has owned the Showcase Farm property since 1926, and instilled a legacy of land stewardship. Nature's Eye carries on that tradition, nurturing and cultivating the habitat and wildlife to maximize the property's true potential. The Farm is home to a great diversity of wildlife, and offers the opportunity for a genuine outdoor experience.

About Nature's Eye

Nature's Eye is a parent company for a family of brands, including Nature's Eye Consulting, Nature's Eye Media, and Nature's Eye Signature Properties, among others. The company's corporate headquarters is located in Lufkin, Texas, with offices and clients throughout the country. Some of the companies' interests include land investment and development, media services, and real estate. The Showcase Farm is their newest brand, bringing the company into both the events and outfitting industries.

