Nature's Generator Announces the Safe and Powerful Lithium 3600 Generator to Help Combat Today's High Energy Costs

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable-energy home integration products, today announced the launch of the Nature's Generator Lithium 3600 powered by advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology letting users take advantage of free solar and wind power. This marks the second LiFePO4 generator release after the company's 2023 debut of the compact Nature's Generator Lithium 1800.

Two Nature's Generator Lithium 3600 powers the whole home with six additional Lithium 3600 Power Pods.

"Lithium-ion technology existed when Nature's Generator entered the industry, but there were problems, so we initially went with the time-tested sealed lead acid (SLA) battery technology because it was safer and more cost-effective for consumers," said Greg Adams, Nature's Generator VP, "Now LiFePO4 technology is far superior to older lithium technology. LiFePO4 offers four times the life cycles of older lithium-ion batteries and has vastly improved safety -- particularly in thermal stability -- and importantly is a more affordable lithium option."

LiFePO4 is widely touted as the industry's safest lithium battery technology. The new Nature's Generator Lithium 3600 combines this safety with clean design and high performance. It provides reliable emergency backup power and can be set up to take a home "off-grid" during higher "time-of-use" electric rates, saving money on electric bills. It's also the perfect high-powered solution for outdoor adventures where electrical access is limited like off-grid cabins, boats, or RV-type situations.

Nature's Generator Lithium 3600 also offers a longer lifespan with a high cycle life, making it ideal for applications requiring long-term reliability. An innovative dual charging feature, using both solar and an AC wall outlet, can achieve full charge in as fast as one hour. It's engineered to run appliances longer, boasting a 3600W rated power, a 7200W surge capacity, and a massive 3072 Watt-Hour battery capacity. Additionally, the Lithium 3600's capacity is customizable up to 7200-Watts and 36,864 Watt-Hours -- that's enough power to safely support most homes' electrical devices and appliances.

Seamless home integration can be achieved by buying a Nature's Generator Transfer Switch which can guarantee power-continuity by switching to the Lithium 3600 system during an outage, minimizing downtime and protecting critical systems.

Adams added, "While our SLA generator systems will continue to offer affordable clean-energy options to consumers – we're proud to expand our LiFePO4 generator line. LiFePO4 technology may cost a bit more, but that higher cost is balanced by its longer life span and powerful performance. Nature's Generator waited for improved lithium battery science because the older Lithium-Ion technology -- still used by many competitors – lacks thermal stability. Now the advanced LiFePO4 in the Lithium 3600 offers the low-cost, high-performance, and safety balance that we've always demanded from our products."

About Nature's Generator

Nature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: combating climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean free energy. For 9 years they've been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switches and accompanying accessories.

Nature's Generator partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Camping World and many other retailers and independent dealers in North America and around the world.

