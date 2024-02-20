Nature's Generator Debuts Home365 Which Showcases the Powerhouse Energy System

Nature's Generator Showcases its Powerhouse System with Tiny House at the Ventura Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Expo at the Fairgrounds February 23, 24 &25, 2024.

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable solar and wind energy home integration products showcases its Powerhouse system with the Tiny House Home365. The Home365 is not your typical tiny home – it's an elegant tiny home with the power solution, which can be a game-changer for homeowners because it's energy independent itself, and when located in a backyard, it can also provide a power solution for the main house.

CEO Lawrence Zhou explains, "If local ordinances permit, the Home365 can be used as an accessory dwelling. Due to the difficulty finding affordable housing, more cities have adopted streamlined permits allowing qualified tiny homes to be accessory units. If a local tiny home ordinance does not exist yet, or a property is not well-suited for a tiny home, then a homeowner can still purchase a Powerhouse renewable-energy system to power their home."

Nature's Generator Powerhouse system features a 240v/7200-watt pure sine wave inverter capable of powering a house. Depending on a homeowner's electricity needs, the system can be expanded with extra Power Pods to add energy storage capacity. Each system-expanding Power Pod provides an additional 4.8kWh of battery storage above the 4.8kWh included with the Powerhouse.

The Powerhouse system collects solar power with state-of-the-art monocrystalline panels capable of collecting solar energy even in lower light conditions. The 24-foot Home365 roof can hold eight 410W solar panels that attach with solid rails. Additionally, the Powerhouse system can work with a Transfer Switch which powers the main home from Powerhouse system.

Zhou continues, "The Home365 is the latest revolutionary idea from Nature's Generator – the tiny home was designed to feel like full-sized home. It's built with structural light steel, has full-sized doors, windows, shower, toilet, sinks and additionally has room for full-sized refrigerator. The Home365 can be used as an off-grid home on a vacation property because its power solution allows the ultimate energy independence. The Home365 even has a 240V outlet for EV charging."

Tiny homes excite the imagination. The Home365 could help pay a home mortgage, whether renting to a family-member, friend, or student it offers affordable, desirable, and independent living quarters. Alternatively, it could be a quiet office space for Mom or Dad away from the hubbub of family, kids, and pets while importantly working as solar-energy solution for the main home -- saving money on high electricity bills.

The Home 365 is a functional and elegant tiny-home – a study in minimalist living -- that can currently be pre-ordered starting from $5,000 for the DIY structural light steel house-framing kit if it's planned for a permanent foundation. Or $15,000 for the trailer and the house-framing-kit for the people who want a moveable tiny home. Or $25,000 for the trailer and house-framing "dry-in" kit that includes roof, windows, doors, and outside vinyl siding for the people who prefer faster building. The power solution and accessories are extra.

Considering going solar? Consider Nature's Generator affordable renewable energy products.

About Nature's Generator:

Wanting to provide climate-friendly affordable energy solutions to all, Nature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 and has been the industry leader for over 8 years in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer kits and accompanying accessories.

Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Camping World, Walmart, Cabela's, Bass Pro, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Amazon, and many others independent dealers and retailers.

