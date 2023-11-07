The donor's vision: "A world where everyone has access to affordable electricity" and the charity's vision: "A world where everyone has a decent place to live" -- an impressive combination of ideals.

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable solar energy, today donated new-in-the-box merchandise to Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County. Seeing the nexus in visions, the donor picked the charity as a deserving recipient. The donation includes 2200+ multi-plug power surge protectors and USB chargers for an estimated value of $30,000.

Nature's Generator donates to Habitat for Humanity. Workers are happily loading the donations to the truck of Habitat for Humanity

"We thought the donation would be a good fit with Habitat for Humanity's ReStore which specializes in new and used home goods and pride themselves on investing 100% of donor dollars into their programs" said Nature's Generator CEO, Lawrence Zhou. "It's outstanding that goods and money donated to Habitat actually go to their important programs."

Habitat for Humanity knows lower-income families often struggle paying for shelter -- spending as much as 50% of earnings on housing -- and further understands that living in unstable cramped housing can affect health or children's' school performance -- which can result in reducing lifelong opportunities.

Similarly, Nature's Generator understands the importance of helping the less fortunate gain better economic footing. They know that families around the world suffer loss-of-opportunity because they don't have access to reliable, affordable electricity – access which markedly increases a family's earning potential.

Nature's Generator's first portable solar generator was designed so it could be used anytime, anywhere, by anyone. Later whole-home generators with rooftop-solar were developed, but importantly, keeping the same user-friendly design and low price point. The company works hard so their products that allow people to harness the free, renewable energy of the sun stay affordable to all.

Habitat for Humanity's goal of people having a safe, decent place to live is detailed on their website: "We build and sell affordable homes, offer critical health and safety repairs for low-income homeowners, offer financial education, and advocate for policies that create more housing for struggling families. With the help of our partners, volunteers, and supporters we help hard-working families realize the dream of homeownership and build strength, stability, and self-reliance. Because when families have a stable place to call home, they can stop getting by and start to thrive."

Founded in 1983 the Ventura County charity is a locally funded affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat homes are built by future homeowners with help from a network of volunteers. Contributions are used efficiently and effectively.

Founded in 2015, Nature's Generator relates to setting ambitious goals. Nature's Generator's mission: combating climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean, free renewable energy of the sun and wind.

Zhou emphasizes, "We're constantly searching for new ways to make solar-powered electricity more accessible to people all over the world. We strongly feel that if renewable energy products are affordable, they will be used, and if they are used, the transition away from fossil fuels can be accelerated."

Nature's Generator and Habitat for Humanity are two different organizations with different end goals--- but they are traveling roads that are not so different. Each organization sees the big picture and understands a helping hand up is often better than a handout. Each is trying to do the right thing. Each wants to be part of the solution. One's a growing for-profit corporation and one's a volunteer-driven non-profit -- but they're both dedicated to their missions and are doing their part to make the world a better place.

