Nature's Generator, Inc. Releases Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Generator, Inc. announces the release of the Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine. The Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine compliments Nature's Generator Powerhouse, the first solar generator in the industry to feature a 120~240v/7200-watt pure sine wave inverter, with the ability to power your entire home, even at night!

Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine at night

The Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine has been designed and made specifically for use with the Powerhouse. The Powerhouse Wind Turbine will allow you to harness the power of wind and provide you with an additional method of charging your Nature's Generator Powerhouse.

Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine is a state-of-art wind turbine that recharges your Nature's Generator Powerhouse or Nature's Generator Powerhouse Power Pod with wind power. The Powerhouse Power Panel 410W and Powerhouse Wind Turbine are the perfect combinations for your off-grid needs.

Since solar panels only work to gather energy during daylight hours, adding a wind turbine allows you to harness free energy even at night.

Red safety tips were added on all 3 Powerhouse Wind Turbine blades to make the blades visible while spinning.

The high-quality cast aluminum alloy body provides protection from natural elements and its sturdy design provides versatile use on land, water or wherever you decide to install the Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine.

As the industry leading wind energy solution provider, Nature's Generator incorporates Nature's Generator wind turbine for Nature's Generator systems and Nature's Generator Elite systems. Nature's Generator continues the success by introducing Nature's Generator Powerhouse Wind Turbine for Nature's Generator Powerhouse systems.

Visit www.naturesgenerator.com for more information and order details on the Nature's Generator Powerhouse and Nature's Generator Powerhouse Systems.

Powerhouse Wind Turbine and product packages include:

About Nature's Generator:

Wanting to be part of the climate solution and to provide affordable electricity to all, the Nature's Generator company was founded in California in 2015 and has been the industry leader for over 7 years in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer kits and accompanying accessories.

Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.

Contact:

Nature's Generator Inc.

3130 Paseo Mercado, Suite 106

Oxnard, CA 93036

[email protected]

800.975.7909

For more information, please contact Gregory Adams at 805.278.2000

SOURCE Nature's Generator Inc