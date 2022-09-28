Nature's Generator Inc. Releases Power Transfer Switch Kit for Nature's Generator Powerhouse

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Generator Inc. announces the release of their Nature's Generator Powerhouse Power Transfer Switch Kit. The Power Transfer Kit is specifically designed to integrate with the Nature's Generator Powerhouse and your existing home power load center. By pairing the two items together it allows for the home to be run from the Nature's Generator Powerhouse system at the flip of a switch!

The Nature's Generator Powerhouse Power Transfer Switch Kit is a 6-circuit, 240V/30 Amp manual transfer switch that is designed for easy indoor installation either at home, or in an office, or at a small business. The Power Transfer Kit is completely pre-wired and enables the electrical system of the building to accept the power of the Nature's Generator Powerhouse to run up to six single-pole circuits and the first two circuits are preset as double-pole 240V circuits. It allows you to power electrical appliances, devices, and lighting during a power outage. The Power Transfer Switch is code compliant and always keeps the generator power isolated from utility power. Circuit breakers are 1 inch interchangeable and can be changed to different sizes and brands that are compatible and within the maximum circuit size ratings.

What's even better is that the Nature's Generator Powerhouse Power Transfer Switch Kit doesn't have to be used only during power loss. By incorporating the Nature's Generator Powerhouse Power Transfer Switch Kit into your off-grid home or cabin, you can continually power your most needed devices with the help of one our Nature's Generator Powerhouse systems. Go even further by customizing a Nature's Generator Powerhouse system that fits your specific off-grid needs!

This is the third version in the line of Power Transfer Kits offered by Nature's Generator. They also offer models that are designed to specifically work with their original Nature's Generator and with their Nature's Generator Elite. The Power Transfer Kit and Power Transfer Kit Elite are designed to be used on all popular brands of solar generators, not only Nature's Generator.

Additionally, the Power Transfer Kit itself can be used with an electrical vehicle to act as a battery-back up to your home. Just simply wire the Power Transfer Kit into your break box and plug your EV into the Power Transfer Kit.

Visit www.naturesgenerator.com for more information and order details on the Nature's Generator Powerhouse Power Transfer Kit and Nature's Generator Powerhouse Power Transfer Kit Systems.

Powerhouse Power Transfer Kit product and packages include:

Wanting to be part of the climate solution and to provide affordable electricity to all, the Nature's Generator company was founded in California in 2015 and has been the industry leader for over 7 years in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer kits and accompanying accessories.

Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.

