Nature's Generator Launches 12-Circuit Transfer Switch for Home Solar Power Integration

Nature's Generator's laudable mission is to help fight climate change by producing affordable products to harness the free renewable energy of the sun and wind.

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Generator , a leader in renewable solar and wind energy home integration products, today expanded their line of transfer switches with the launch of the 12-circuit non-automatic transfer switch for Nature's Generator Powerhouse. In celebration of this release, all four and six-circuit transfer switches will see a price reduction.

The Nature's Generator 12-Circuit Power Transfer Switch Kit is a 12-circuit, 120V/240V 30 Amp manual transfer switch specifically designed for easy indoor installation. The Power Transfer Switch Kit is completely pre-wired and integrates the electrical system of the building to use the clean renewable energy that is generated then stored/accessed through the Nature's Generator Powerhouse, allowing it to run up to 12 single-pole circuits or 6 double-pole circuits.

"We're constantly searching for new ways to make solar more accessible to people all over the world and we strongly feel that expanding our selection of transfer switches will help accomplish this goal," said Lawrence Zhou, CEO of Nature's Generator. "No two people have the same wants and needs so providing multiple options – while maintaining the reliability, cost-efficiency, and user-friendliness that our customers expect – is important to our mission."

The Nature's Generator 12-Circuit Power Transfer Switch Kit is a 12-circuit, 120V/240V 30 Amp manual transfer switch specifically designed for easy indoor installation (a licensed electrician is recommended and compliance certificate is available for permitting process here ). The Power Transfer Switch Kit is completely pre-wired and integrates the electrical system of the building to use the clean renewable energy that is generated then stored/accessed through the Nature's Generator Powerhouse, allowing it to run up to 12 single-pole circuits or 6 double-pole circuits.

Nature's Generator's Power Transfer Switches are code compliant and certified according to ISO/IEC Guide 17067, Conformity Assessment-Fundamentals of Product Certification, System 3, and in accordance with: UL 1008 and CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 178.1. The transfer switches always isolate the generator power from utility power. The circuit breakers are one-inch interchangeable breakers, meaning that they can be changed to different sizes and brands that are compatible and within the maximum circuit size ratings.

In addition to providing backup power for electrical appliances, devices, and lighting during a blackout, the Nature's Generator Power Transfer Switches, when combined with the Nature's Generator Powerhouse and solar panels, can provide a whole home off-grid renewable energy system to power all of your off-grid energy needs.

This is the fourth iteration in Nature's Generator's line of Power Transfer Kits, which offers models designed to specifically work with the original Nature's Generator and with the Nature's Generator Elite . The Power Transfer Kit and Power Transfer Kit Elite are also compatible with other popular brands of solar generators.

The Powerhouse Power Transfer Kit product line pricing includes:

- 4-Circuit Power Transfer Switch Kit : $199.99 (formerly $239.99)

- 6-Circuit Power Transfer Switch Kit - Elite : $299.99 (formerly $339.99)

- 6-Circuit Powerhouse Power Transfer Switch Kit : 349.99 (formerly $399)

- 12-Circuit Power Transfer Switch Kit : $399.99

The new 12-Circuit Power Transfer Switch is available now. For more information or to place an order, please visit Nature's Generator 12-Circuit Power Transfer Switch Kit product page.

About Nature's Generator

Nature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: combating climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean free energy of the sun and wind. For over 8 years now, they have been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switches and accompanying accessories.

Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.

Media Contact

Kent Borden-Ha

Firecracker PR for Nature's Generator

(888) 317-4687 ext. 708

[email protected]

SOURCE Nature's Generator Inc