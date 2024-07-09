Nature's Generator Launches 50-Amp 12-Circuit Transfer Switch for Home Solar Power Integration

Because one size does not fit all.

CAMARILLO, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Generator a leader in the solar power industry adds a 50-amp 120/240V 12-Circuit Transfer Switch to their extensive line of power transfer switches. These switches, when connected to a home's power supply and solar-powered battery-backup generator system, enable homeowners to choose when to power the selected circuits from their solar generator system.

In September 2023 Nature's Generator introduced a 30-Amp 12-circuit 120/240-Volt transfer switch. The 30-Amp model has a power capacity of 7,500-watts and the new 50-Amp model has an impressive 12,000-watt capacity.

"Our transfer switches integrate easily with home load centers," explains Lawrence Zhou, CEO of Nature's Generator. "During outages, the manual switch can power a home's selected circuits keeping families safe by providing power for lighting and important electrical appliances. Additionally, with utilities' higher peak-use rates, transfer switches empower homeowners to avoid those costs -- saving money while saving the planet."

Zhou continues, "We're always looking to make solar power accessible to everyone. Not every home has the same power needs and with our transfer switch options there's a "Goldilocks" version that will be "just right" for every home. Our mission has always been to provide affordable, user-friendly, clean-energy options to aid the conversion to renewable energy."

Achieving the 2035 renewable energy goals to keep climate change from reaching the critical tipping point is paramount. The world is even now experiencing climate change effects -- longer droughts, larger wildfires, stronger storms, more floods, and hotter heatwaves that threaten all living things. We need sustainable clean energy now. Home point-of-use rooftop-solar is a vital part of the solution.

Nature's Generator's 50-Amp Transfer Switch adds another affordable option to transition to Earth-sustaining clean energy and avoid higher time-of-use costs. Solar power not only saves solar-users money, in the long run it will save all grid-users money. Solar power removes burden from the grid -- meaning utilities spend less on infrastructure and new supplies to meet higher demand.

Nature's Generator power transfer switches isolate the generator power from utility power. The switches are code compliant and certified according to ISO/IEC Guide 17067, Conformity Assessment-Fundamentals of Product Certification, System 3, and in accordance with: UL 1008 and CAN/CSA C22.2 No. 178.1. Although the transfer switch is prewired and designed for ease of installation, a licensed electrician is recommended and compliance certificate is available for permitting process here.

Importantly, Nature's Generator Transfer Switches can be used with other battery-backup solar generators and even with fuel-powered generators -- however, a gas or propane generator requires the inlet box (included with the 50-Amp model) be installed outdoors for safety from noxious fossil fuel fumes.

The larger Goldilocks point of home solar-power integration is , one size does not fit all.

Check out Nature's Generator's 50-Amp 12-Circuit Transfer Switch -- it may be" just right " for your home's power needs.

About Nature's Generator

Nature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: combating climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean free energy of the sun and wind. For over 9 years, they have been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switches and accessories.

Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Camping World, Walmart, Amazon, Overstock and others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.

