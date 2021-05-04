Nature's Heart Launches First Snack Line in the U.S.

TORRANCE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Heart, the leading plant-based food brand in South America, today announced its first U.S. snack line, Nature's Heart Crunch. The new nut cluster snacks are a delicious, healthier and functional snack option to be enjoyed anywhere and anytime, including as a boost for upcoming outdoor summer activities. Available in six flavors, each no-sugar-added bag features protein rich nuts and beans, bold spices and superfoods, all slow-baked together in a delicate, sugar-free glaze.

"We're thrilled to launch our first line of snacks in the U.S.," said David Bermeo, Nature's Heart Co-Founder. "The Nature's Heart Crunch snacks are made with real, whole foods that stay true to our brand's Ecuadorian, family-farming roots and incorporate flavors ranging from the fresh and sweet Golden Chai Pecan to bold and savory Everything Bagel Cashew."

All varieties are non-GMO and certified Keto, vegan and gluten-free. Each 4 oz. bag is easily packable, resealable and offers four servings, all under 200 calories.

The flavors include:

Golden Chai Pecan Crunch: Featuring pecans, cashews, toasted coconut, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and vanilla

The Nature's Heart Crunch snack bags are available for $5.99 at select grocery stores and via Amazon.



About Nature's Heart

David, Raul and Daniel Bermeo, three brothers from Ecuador, learned from their father at an early age to appreciate their home and roots in the Andes Mountains, and have carried this respect for their origins into everything they do. In 2010, they created Nature's Heart, driven by their passion to nurture healthy lifestyles in every home with the goodness of nature. It has since grown into the leading plant-based food brand in South America with operations in 30 countries. For more information visit NaturesHeart.com.

