Nature's Intent® Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Partners with Wellness Expert Candice Kumai to Brighten and Awaken Recipes

Organic apple-cider vinegar has long been the secret weapon of chefs and savvy at-home cooks for creating balanced, delicious dishes. Best-selling author, chef and wellness expert, Candice Kumai, is teaming up with Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar to showcase tips and recipes that enhance the flavors of everyday food and drinks using apple-cider vinegar.

"I've been using apple-cider vinegar throughout my entire career! Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is the perfect addition to brighten and awaken flavors in smoothies and savory dishes," said Kumai. "It really helps you find the perfect sweet-and-sour balance in your favorite recipes and you can also splash it on salads or veggie dishes to add an extra flavor boost."

Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar is crafted with care by a family-owned company that has more than 200 hundred years of vinegar-brewing expertise. Using a carefully curated technique that combines art and science, the brewers of Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar have spent their careers crafting this unique organic apple-cider vinegar, perfecting every drop from start to finish. Using only the best ingredients and the highest of standards, the result is a superior flavor that delights taste buds and brings favorite recipes to life.

Nature's Intent Organic Apple Cider Vinegar can be found at grocers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.89 – $5.49. For recipe inspiration, visit www.NaturesIntentVinegars.com and follow Nature's Intent on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Mizkan America, Inc.

Based in Mount Prospect, IL, Mizkan America, Inc., is a subsidiary of the Mizkan Group, a global, family-owned company that has been Bringing Flavor To Life™ for more than 200 years. As one of the leading makers of condiments and sauces in the United States, Mizkan America maintains 17 manufacturing facilities that serve the retail, foodservice, specialty-Asian and food-ingredient trade channels. Since 2005, Mizkan America has seen dramatic growth and their portfolio now includes a wide variety of vinegars, Italian and Asian sauces, mustards, cooking wines, wine reductions, sushi seasoning, salad dressings and peppers. Mizkan America, Inc. brands include: Ragú®, Bertolli®, Holland House®, NAKANO®, Four Monks®, Barengo®, Mitsukan®, Tres Hermanas®, Nature's Intent®, World Harbors® and Rio Luna™. Mizkan America is also the exclusive distributor for Angostura® Bitters in North America. For more information about Mizkan America, please visit www.Mizkan.com.

About The Mizkan Group

The Mizkan Group is a privately held, international food manufacturer, headquartered in Handa City, Japan, with a heritage that spans more than 200 years. Always guided by the company's Two Principles (Offer customers only the finest products; and Continuously challenge the status quo), the Mizkan Group offers a line-up of well-known international brands under the Mizkan umbrella and is a leader in the liquid condiment category. The Mizkan Group has operating facilities around the globe in places including: Japan, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. More information about the Mizkan Group can be found at www.Mizkan.com.

