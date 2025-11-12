Nature's Miracle Announces Phased $20M XRP Treasury Deployment Into Doppler Finance's XRPfi Infrastructure

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB:NMHI), today announced a strategic partnership and capital deployment agreement with Doppler Finance, the leading institutional-grade XRP yield platform for a phased $20 million XRP treasury deployment into Doppler's yield infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Nature's Miracle will allocate capital in structured tranches through Doppler's platform, beginning with an initial $5 million pilot deployment. Subsequent tranches will follow upon successful validation milestones, bringing the total commitment up to $20 million. The collaboration aims to optimize treasury performance through compliant, custody-integrated yield strategies built on the XRP Ledger.

Doppler Finance operates a fully verified, institutional-grade yield infrastructure featuring regulated custody, real-time reserve verification, and segregated account structures. The platform currently manages around $100 million in total value locked (TVL) as of October 2025, offering secure yield products for non-staking assets such as XRP and RLUSD. Doppler Finance has recently announced an integration with platforms like Bitget, further solidifying its position as the leading platform in the XRPfi ecosystem.

Through this partnership, Doppler will provide structured yield programs to enhance capital efficiency and transparency for Nature's Miracle's XRP holdings. Both parties will establish a Steering Committee to oversee tranche deployments, performance reviews, and compliance alignment throughout the agreement's 24-month term.

James Li, CEO of Nature's Miracle, commented: "Our collaboration with Doppler Finance reflects our confidence in XRP's role as a yield-generating asset class. This partnership allows us to strategically deploy capital through an infrastructure that meets the highest institutional standards for custody and verification."

Rox, Head of Institutions of Doppler Finance, added: "We're honored to partner with Nature's Miracle in pioneering structured XRP treasury deployments. This marks an important milestone in institutional adoption of XRPfi, demonstrating the real-world utility of compliant, proof-of-reserve yield infrastructure."

The partnership underscores growing institutional interest in XRP-denominated yield products, setting a new precedent for transparent and structured capital deployment frameworks in the XRPfi ecosystem.

About Doppler Finance

Doppler Finance is leading XRPfi by introducing an institutional-grade yield infrastructure natively built on XRP Ledger. Our stack combines regulated custody, fully audited reserves, and strictly vetted yield strategies designed for safety and scale. We believe XRP should earn yield like any major asset, and we're making that a reality, with unmatched clarity, control, and credibility.

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (OTCQB: NMHI) is a U.S.-based smart agriculture technology company providing turnkey vertical farming systems and controlled-environment solutions. The company integrates AI-driven monitoring, automation, and sustainable agriculture technologies to enhance yield efficiency and environmental impact across global markets.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipates," "continues" and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

