Nature's Miracle Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program Following Company's Nasdaq Debut

UPLAND, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology and infrastructure, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.

The engagement follows the Company's recently completed Nasdaq listing via business combination with Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. Nature's Miracle commenced trading on March 12, 2024.

MZ Group will work closely with Nature's Miracle's seasoned public company management team to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Nature's Miracle as a one-stop provider of equipment and services to Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") customers in North America, which includes the vertical farming sector and the indoor cultivation of an ever-increasing range of specialty crops for a range of applications from food to health.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Shannon Devine, Managing Director at MZ North America, and Rory Rumore, Director, will advise the Nature's Miracle team in all facets of investor relations including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities, articulating the Company's investment story and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Shannon Devine commented: "As the Company makes its public Company debut, we look forward to partnering with the senior leadership team during this pivotal time. We continue to see positive momentum for the CEA industry, which brings agriculture inside with a technology-based approach towards cultivating crops under optimal growing conditions. Compared to traditional farming, CEA requires 90% less water and yields up to 30x more over the same land area. Indoor approaches to agriculture are becoming increasingly important due to global water shortages, high energy costs and geopolitical conflicts. CEA is also expanding due to growing consumer demand for low-environmental-impact food, local food systems, and improved accessibility to high-quality produce with a shorter supply chain. Maximize Market Research recently reported that the global commercial greenhouse market was valued at $50 billion in 2021 and projected to reach $76 billion by 2030. Taken together, this creates an exciting opportunity, and we look forward to sharing Nature's Miracle with our network of institutional, family offices and retail investors."

Rory Rumore added: "Nature's Miracle is addressing today's agricultural challenges with an integrated approach to products and solutions for the CEA market. The Company's indoor farming and cultivation solution set includes horticultural LED lighting, irrigation systems, power distribution systems, environmental control systems, materials and equipment, containerized mobile growth systems, grow media consumables, fertilizers and disinfectants. The company harnesses cutting-edge technology and an efficient low-cost manufacturing option to design and build scalable container and vertical farms and micro module plant factories. These systems significantly benefit the Company's customer base by reducing initial investment costs and are designed for efficiency through its all-in-one platforms for growers."

"Nature's Miracle offers innovative products and technologies that deliver sustainable, high-yield farming solutions in both urban and traditional agricultural settings," said James Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Miracle. "We are strategically growing our footprint across the North American market with innovative products and solutions for indoor, greenhouse, hydroponic and vertical growers that will drive the next agricultural revolution. 2024 has been a milestone year, with our recent entrance to the public markets and growing the number of CEA customers. We are encouraged by the visibility of our efficient solutions since we've entered the public markets and are focused on ramping sales of our products and services organically while remaining selective to adjacent acquisition opportunities. We look forward to working with Shannon, Rory and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our business milestones going forward," concluded Li.

For more information on Nature's Miracle, please visit www.nature-miracle.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to [email protected] or call Shannon Devine at 203-741-8811.

About MZ

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations leader with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning investor relations programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible, measured results via its robust suite of services. MZ's one-stop-shop platform serves management teams at public and private companies, including SPACs and IPOs. The platform leverages strategic financial communications, industry-leading investment community outreach, public relations, financial media, ESG consulting and software, a market intelligence desk, and technology solutions spanning investor relations websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, and in Taipei and São Paulo. MZ's growth continues to accelerate with innovative products and services for its client base of high-quality companies. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle is an integrated agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture industry. Through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., the company offers products including horticultural lighting, irrigation systems, power distribution systems, materials and equipment to indoor, greenhouse, hydroponic and vertical growers. Nature's Miracle has also developed cost-effective solutions for greenhouse systems, automated vertical farming, and modular container grow systems.

Nature's Miracle founder James Li who led the launch, operation and successful $500 million sale of China Hydroelectric Corporation (NYSE: CHC), and Director Jonathan Zhang, built EfinityUSA, a well-recognized and respected brand in the indoor farming and controlled environment field. For more information please visit www.Nature-Miracle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal U.S. securities laws with respect to the MOU and business of Nature's Miracle; other future references such as the anticipated synergies resulting from the transactions contemplated by the MOU, the services and markets of Nature's Miracle, our expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures, competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities, future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements or other future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "will," "potential," "intend," "estimate," "should," "plan," "predict," or the negative or other variations of such statements, reflect our management's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on the information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the business and revenue prospects of Nature's Miracle may not materialize which may adversely affect the price of Nature's Miracle's securities; (ii) the occurrence of any unforeseen event that would impact continued listing of Nature's Miracle's securities on the Nasdaq exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive industries in which Nature's Miracle operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Nature's Miracle's business and changes in the combined capital structure; (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transactions contemplated by the MOU; (v) the risk of downturns in the market and Nature's Miracle's industry including, but not limited to market prices of indoor grower's produce, transportation costs, competition with outdoor growers and demand in the consumer marketplace. For additional details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our prospectus/proxy statement included in our Registration Statement on Form S-4 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and neither Nature's Miracle assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Nature's Miracle does not give any assurance that the Company will achieve its expectations.

