Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Appoints Dr. Jinlong "Frank" Du as President of Agricultural Business

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) today announced the appointment of Dr. Jinlong "Frank" Du as President of the Company's Agricultural Business.

Dr. Du is a globally recognized entrepreneur and technology leader in indoor growing and controlled environment agriculture ("CEA"), with more than 20 years of experience in modern CEA and advanced facility agriculture. He is the founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Megaphoton, Inc., a technology company specializing in advanced horticultural lighting and integrated greenhouse systems. Dr. Du is widely regarded as an early pioneer and leading proponent of the fully controlled industrial greenhouse (iGH) model, which integrates climate control, energy optimization, lighting systems, and production management to enable scalable, high-efficiency agricultural operations. Over the past two decades, he has played a central role in the planning, design, and execution of large-scale industrial greenhouse projects, contributing across technology development, system integration, and commercial deployment. His expertise encompasses greenhouse infrastructure, advanced lighting technologies, energy-efficient systems, and high-yield crop production for commercial agriculture. Throughout his career, Dr. Du has successfully led and executed more than 300 large-scale smart greenhouse projects across the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Dr. Du holds a Ph.D. in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. He is a member of both the International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and IEEE.

The global Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) market is estimated at approximately $90 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14–16%. Growth in the CEA market is being driven by increasing urbanization, heightened focus on food security, water conservation, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation, which enhance operational control, increase yields, and reduce long-term costs.

Nature's Miracle Holding aims to become an integrated supplier of products and services to the global CEA market. Under Dr. Du's leadership, the Company plans to expand U.S. manufacturing of agricultural equipment, including indoor grow lights, agricultural drones, robotic machinery, and other related equipment, with a strategic focus on offering "Made in USA" solutions to customers across the industry.

"I am personally very excited to join Nature's Miracle, a U.S.-based platform focused on advancing CEA technologies," said Dr. Du. "I am confident that we can build Nature's Miracle into a prominent integrator of CEA solutions and products in North America and beyond. My goal is to achieve approximately $50 million in agriculture-related revenue in 2026."

Tie "James" Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Miracle Holding Inc., added, "On behalf of the Company, I extend my warmest welcome to Dr. Du. He brings a deep level of expertise in both the manufacturing and distribution of CEA products and technologies. We are thrilled to have Dr. Du lead our agricultural initiatives and drive meaningful growth for Nature's Miracle."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing equipment and services to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry, including vertical farming in North America. Through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., Nature's Miracle provides grow lights and hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers. The Company also maintains a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouses to meet the growing demand for fresh, local produce in North America.

