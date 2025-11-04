Nature's Miracle Partner With Super Point Holding to Launch Stablecoin for Airline and Hotel Award

NMHI and Super Point Holding Inc. will establish a Joint Venture in the U.S. to be the issuer of Stable Coin through a major U.S. Crypto Exchange with the backing of Airline and Hotel Award program; NMHI will own 51% of the Joint Venture;

Game Changer for the Airline and Hotel Award Market as consumers will be able to consolidate and manage their airline and hotel award through the Stable Coin;

Taiwan-Based Super Point Holding Inc. has over 300 million members across Asia Pacific and realized estimated revenue of $100 million in 2025 through the conversion of Customer Award Program including Airline and Hotel award into inter-changeable points issued by the Company;

NMHI will become a Strategic Investor of Super Point Holding through an $400,000 investment to be completed by the end of November, 2025

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) entered into a Strategic Investment and Collaboration Agreement with Taiwan-based Super Point Holding Limited to launch Stable Coin using points generated through Super Point's network including airline mileage and hotel award.

Under the Agreement, Nature's Miracle and Super Point will form a joint venture in the U.S. to be the issuer of the proposed Stable Coin, with Nature's Miracle owns 51% and Super Point owns 49% of the JV. The joint venture will issue Stable Coin backed by Super Point generated airline mileage, hotel award and other reward programs through an established U.S. based crypto exchange. Consumers can exchange and consolidate their mileage and other awards into the Stable Coin which can be used for payment and investment. In addition, Nature's Miracle will invest $400,000 in Super Point common stocks as a strategic investor.

Taiwan-based Super Point Holding is a leader in areas of issuance of points to consumers based on the airline mileage, hotel points and loyalty awards from telecom companies, restaurants and supermarkets across Asia Pacific area. Its notable customers include Taiwan's most popular convenience store-FamilyMart and Hong Kong-listed Changyou.com Ltd. Super Point, established in 2020, has over 300 million members in Asia and achieved $40 million revenue with 1 billion points being exchanged in 2024. The Company is expected to generate about $100 million in 2025.

"The cooperation agreement with Nature's Miracle is a significant step for Super Point to offer its members value-added Stable Coin product." said Ivon Zhu, Founder and CEO of Super Point Holding Inc. "This is a market with tremendous growth opportunity with the global market for the customer award program estimated to be 12 billion USD in 2024. We are looking forward to working with Nature's Miracle to complete the issuance of the Stable Coin."

Commenting on the partnership, James Li, CEO of Nature's Miracle Holding, said, "This collaboration with Super Point allows us to access a vast consumer loyalty reward program. The proposed Stable Coin backed by such reward program allow the consumers to utilize their reward across issuers and platform. This is truly revolutionary for the traditional airline mileage, hotel reward and other reward programs. The proposed Stable Coin positions Nature's Miracle as innovator using crypto technology to improve the loyal rewards program "

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) ( www.nature-miracle.com ) is a vertically integrated agriculture and environmental technology company providing sustainable solutions for indoor farming, renewable energy, and environmental management. The company focuses on developing XRP centric ecosystem including Digital Treasury Program, carbon credit tokenization and stablecoin.

About Super Point Holding Inc.

Super Point Holding (www.superpoint.com.tw) is a Taiwan-based company specializing in converting awards from airline, hotel, telecom providers, supermarket and restaurant into points consumer can use to exchange products and services. The Company generated about $40 million in estimated revenue in 2024 and is projecting to achieve $100 million in sales for 2025.

Forward Looking Statement

