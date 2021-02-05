Nature's One Continues to Commit to Purity and Sound Nutritional Science

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 20 years, Nature's One has worked diligently to find and source only the purest ingredients for its formulas, nutritional beverages, and now our recently introduced infant cereal product.

Independent laboratory testing conducted by Pure Market and Healthy Baby Food Organization (healthybabyfood.org) confirms Nature's One highest purity achievements. The testing looked beyond nutrition to include metalloids like arsenic and lead, pesticides, environmental toxins, and processing chemicals. Many of these toxins are hidden from the consumer and not considered by government regulations, yet these toxins can have a profound negative impact on a baby's normal growth and development.

Jay Highman, Founder, CEO & President of Nature's One states, "From the beginning, it was my guiding principle to use the purest ingredients for the ultimate benefit of a child's development." He continues, "Nature's One achieves this by working to eliminate environmental toxins contaminating the food supply. This can only be accomplished by using carefully tested organic ingredients or natural scientific filtration methods." Highman admits, "Purity has not been an easy journey even when using organic ingredients. We were blindsided by naturally occurring environmental toxins a decade ago, but as a company we learned how to make our products even more pure. It is our goal as citizens to be the leader in providing the purest formulas and foods for children. Nature's One believes purity should be the highest priority along with sound nutritional science."

Unlike most baby foods companies, Nature's One owns its nutritional science, manufactures its own products, and sources all of its own organic ingredients. After investing ~$40-million in the construction of the world's first dedicated, Organic Infant Nutritional Facility, Nature's One® is the sole manufacturer of ALL Baby's Only Organic® Formulas, a brand of Nature's One. Highman says, "No other infant formula company can protect from incidental chemical, pesticide and GMO exposure without a dedicated facility. Our new Organic Infant Nutritional Facility is the most technologically advanced Infant Nutritional Facility in the world."

Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby's Only Organic® in the United States and continues to be a leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One has spent nearly 25 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of purity ingredients for children of all ages. Recognized as highest-ranked formulas for purity and nutritional superiority by the Clean Label Project, Baby's Only Organic® Formulas are preferred by parents who want what's best for their child. Other brands made by Nature's One include PediaSmart® Complete Organic Nutritional Beverage and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution. Both are sold online by Nature's One, retailers nationally and Amazon.

