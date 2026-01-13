Nature’s Own launches Life Wheat + Protein bread.

New loaf packs 22 grams of protein per two bread slices

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Own®, the nation's No. 1 selling bread brand, has introduced Nature's Own Life™ Wheat + Protein bread, a protein-rich, keto-friendly loaf perfect for consumers who are focusing on better-for-you food choices in 2026 and beyond. With 22 grams of protein per two bread slices (13% DV), Nature's Own Life Wheat + Protein is a great fit for those following a high-protein diet or looking for ways to try protein-first eating. Additionally, with nine grams of fiber per serving, it's an excellent source of fiber and a high-flavor option for carb-conscious consumers.

"Forty-one percent of adults are actively seeking to increase their protein intake, according to Circana," said Krystle Farlow, senior director of brand management at Nature's Own. "To meet their needs, we've developed a tasty, protein-rich and keto-friendly sandwich bread that also delivers on the Nature's Own brand promise of no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and no high fructose corn syrup."

Known for its soft, pillowy sandwich bread, Nature's Own has introduced this new 16 oz. loaf as an addition to its extensive selection of breads, buns and rolls. Nature's Own Life Wheat + Protein joins other better-for-you products in the brand's portfolio, including its popular Nature's Own Life Keto lineup.

Nature's Own Life Wheat + Protein bread is available at participating retailers nationwide. Prices may vary by location.

