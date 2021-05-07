Nature's Path Becomes First Canadian Company to make 100% Fairtrade cocoa commitment using the Fairtrade Sourced Ingredient Program

RICHMOND, BC, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Fair Trade Day on May 8th, Nature's Path, North America's largest certified organic breakfast and snack food company is excited to announce it is deepening its Fairtrade commitments through the Fairtrade Sourced Ingredient program (FSI).

Since 2012, Nature's Path has exclusively sourced 100% organic Fairtrade cacao for all its Nature's Path, EnviroKidz and Love Crunch cereals and granolas. Now, through the Fairtrade Sourced Ingredient program (FSI) Nature's Path can reflect its commitment with this new certification on all its packaging. This year alone, Nature's Path will source almost 400 metric tons of Fairtrade cocoa for its products.

"At Nature's Path, we strive to leave the earth better than we found it. And through sourcing Fairtrade ingredients, we believe we are doing so for both people, and the planet," said Jyoti Stephens, VP Mission & Strategy. "We are proud to be the first Canadian company to make this commitment, and we hope our actions encourage others to source key ingredients, like cocoa, fairly and sustainably."

The FSI program enables farmers to sell more of their crops on Fairtrade terms, meaning more benefits for them and their communities. Through the FSI model, farmers can sell their crops to the growing number of companies that are committed to sourcing a key commodity fairly and sustainably, all the while benefitting from the same rigorous Fairtrade Standards. The goal of the FSI program is to enable farmers and workers to sell more of their products on Fairtrade terms, thereby improving their living and working conditions, boosting their productivity and income, and reducing damage to the environment.

"Nature Path's commitment to source ingredients on Fairtrade terms has already created impact for cocoa farmers in the Global South," said Julie Francoeur, Executive Director of Fairtrade Canada. "Now with labeling through the FSI program, the increasing number of Canadians looking for brands that align with their values in respecting people and planet have an easy choice when in the cereal aisle. That way, each of us has an opportunity to leave the earth better than the way we found it."

Fairtrade aims to change the way trade works so that farmers and workers in the Global South can build a thriving future for themselves and for their community. Through a set of rigorous Standards, ensuring better prices, decent working conditions, and environmental protections, Fairtrade drives more money and benefits to these farmers and workers, as well as support to their communities and protection of their local environment.

"Our hope is that seeing the Fairtrade Sourced Ingredient logo on our packaging will further consumer understanding that our collective choices are improving the lives of farmers and workers all over the world. We also hope it inspires other companies to consider sourcing key ingredients through this new program, seeing that it is possible to do so at scale."

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States. Head to naturespath.com to learn more.

ABOUT FAIRTRADE

Fairtrade is an independent, ethical certification system that supports, promotes and advocates for fair terms of trade in the Global South. Fairtrade offers consumers a powerful way to shop their values and support companies leading the way in ethical, sustainable business models. Fairtrade Canada is responsible for ensuring that Canadian products bearing the FAIRTRADE Mark meet international Fairtrade Standards. The international Fairtrade system represents the world's largest and most recognized fair trade system, representing over 1.7 million farmers and workers across 75 countries. Visit fairtrade.ca to learn more.

