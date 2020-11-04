Nature's Path Foods Celebrates National Nachos Day on November 6th with Que Pasa®

RICHMOND, BC, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1943, nachos have won the hearts of millions of snackers across North America. Originally created by Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya as a crunchy snack with fried tostada triangles covered in melted cheese and sliced jalapeños to serve to U.S. Army wives in Fort Duncan, the recipe has made its way to homes and restaurants across the southwestern region of the U.S. and eventually to sports stadiums and street fairs across North America earning viral fandom for its unique blend of flavors and textures.

Whether serving nachos the traditional way or adding a culinary twist on the original recipe, celebrate National Nachos Day this Friday, November 6th with Que Pasa® Organic Tortilla Chips & Salsas to build the perfect base for any nachos platter. Sourcing organic, all-natural ingredients like organic tomatoes and whole kernel organic yellow and white corn, Que Pasa Tortilla Chips & Salsas are the perfect, better-for-you chip and salsa combination that reimagines one of America's favorite savory snacks. Que Pasa is available in Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts Markets and select retailers nationwide.

"Who can imagine life without nachos?" asks Que Pasa El Presidente Arjan Stephens. "Ignacio Anaya was a great visionary, and we must all honor him by celebrating with a big plate of nachos, made with Que Pasa Tortilla Chips, the best in the world. Happy National Nachos Day!"

In 2012, Que Pasa joined the Nature's Path Foods family. Both were independent and family-owned companies with a deep social and environmental commitment to organics and sustainability. Que Pasa and Nature's Path go together like chips and salsa.

Unlike typical corn tortilla chips that use processed corn flour, Que Pasa grounds whole corn kernels using volcanic stones – the traditional way of making tortilla chips that has been passed down through generations. Que Pasa's light, crunchy chips are colored with all natural white, yellow and blue corn and are GMO-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, using only the highest quality ingredients and making them the perfect guilt-free chips to build your own nachos.

To top off nachos, Que Pasa's salsas are bursting with juicy, ripe, organic tomatoes and a unique spice blend in three delicious flavors - Mild, Medium and Chipotle. Each flavor is made with a few simple ingredients for a wholesome taste without the greasiness from heavily processed and refined products.

About Nature's Path Foods

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

