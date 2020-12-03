Nature's Path Grain Free Hot Cereal Brings Protein to the Table

"We consider our Grain Free Hot Cereals 'conscious comfort food'," says Nature's Path General Manager, Arjan Stephens. "We hand-picked the healthiest grain free ingredients straight from nature and infused them with delicious flavors to create a dependable boost of nutrition that is both soul-warming and satisfying."

Made with nuts and seeds instead of grains, Maple Almond Crunch and Cinnamon Apple Crisp's feature chia seeds and pumpkin seeds – small but powerful ingredients loaded with fiber, protein, antioxidants and other vital nutrients. The maple/almond and apple/cinnamon combinations offer subtly sweet, timeless and uncompromising flavors.

Each grain free hot cereal is also rich in ALA Omega-3s – a nutrient that becomes increasingly vital in colder months to boost heart health, support mood balance, ease joint pain and help with dry skin – making them ideal for a chilly fall or winter morning.

Vegan and paleo friendly, Nature's Path's grain fee hot cereals incorporate the brand's commitment to using only certified USDA organic ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavors and preservatives to provide the best choice for consumers' health and the planet.

Maple Almond Crunch and Cinnamon Apple Crisp are currently available in a convenient, on-the-go format for purchase on NaturesPath.com and at major retailers and grocers nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Sprouts and Whole Foods. For more information, follow them on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

