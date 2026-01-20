Nature's Path Love Crunch Granola Goes Gluten-Free with a Strawberry Cheesecake Twist

Dessert-Inspired Crunch that's Always Organic, Now Made for Everyone to Enjoy

RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path , North America's largest independent organic breakfast and snack food brand, is expanding its premium organic Love Crunch Granola line to include a crave-worthy gluten-free offering with the launch of Love Crunch Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake.

As more consumers embrace gluten-free lifestyles – whether due to dietary needs or personal wellness goals, Nature's Path is making it easier for everyone to indulge in its fan-favorite Love Crunch granola. Inspired by the classic dessert, Love Crunch Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake combines the taste of sweet strawberries and tangy cheesecake with an addicting crunch for gluten-free eaters and granola fans to enjoy, either as a decadent breakfast or crave-worthy snack. Each serving also offers 14g of whole grains.

Crafted with organic whole grain rolled oats and creamy cashew butter, the irresistible crunchy clusters are topped with Fair Trade white chocolate chunks and sweet strawberries for an indulgent finish. It's gluten-free granola that truly takes the cake.

"Our new Love Crunch Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake is the most delicious gluten-free granola offering on the market. It combines real organic ingredients and meets the needs of a gluten-free lifestyle without compromising taste," said Arjan Stephens, president of Nature's Path. "This launch is all about making delicious, organic food accessible to everyone."

In line with the rest of the Love Crunch portfolio, Love Crunch Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake is certified organic and contributes to the brand's Bite4Bite program, which donates a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks across North America.

"For 16 years, Love Crunch has been built on the belief that food can be both indulgent and impactful," said Dr. Rimjhim Duggal Stephens, health and nutrition strategist at Nature's Path. "To date, Love Crunch has donated more than $50 million to food banks across the U.S. and Canada. It's a simple idea with a powerful ripple effect, and it's at the heart of everything Love Crunch stands for."

Love Crunch Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake is available now at the Nature's Path website and Walmart.com , as well as select retailers nationwide. For more information or to find a store near you, visit www.naturespath.com .

ABOUT LOVE CRUNCH

Love Crunch brings you heart-warming indulgence with a delicious organic taste. Each Love Crunch granola and cereal is made with carefully sourced, premium and certified-organic ingredients. Each bite is filled with the most irresistibly delicious flavors, from rich Italian dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter, sweet strawberries, tangy raspberries, and tropical coconut. Inspired by their love, Arjan and Rimjhim, founders of Love Crunch, blended all their favorite decadent and indulgent ingredients together to create an extraordinarily wonderful tasting granola as a wedding favor. Their guests loved it - and Love Crunch was born. Every Love Crunch product helps give something back to the world through the Bite4Bite program, where Love Crunch donates a minimum of $2 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America. To learn more about Love Crunch, visit www.naturespath.com/en-us/love-crunch/ or follow on social media.

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH ORGANIC FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic .

