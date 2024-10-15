Leading Organic Food Brand Enters U.S. Baking Aisle with High-Quality, Non-GMO Flour Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path , North America's leading organic breakfast and snack food brand, announced the U.S. retail launch of its Organic Flour line, supporting the company's desire to make organic food more accessible by expanding into the baking category for the first time. Building on the company's legacy of delivering high-quality, nutrient-rich products, Nature's Path's Organic Flour makes it easier for consumers to enhance their baking experience with organic, non-GMO ingredients while prioritizing the health of people and the planet without sacrificing taste.

Nature’s Path Organic Flour Line Debuts in U.S. Market, Furthering Commitment to People and Planet (CNW Group/Nature's Path Foods Inc.)

"Our entry into the flour category is a natural extension of Nature's Path's mission to leave the Earth better than we found it," said Arjan Stephens, President of Nature's Path. "It gives us great pride to offer the same trusted, organic ingredients consumers know and love while inspiring creativity in the kitchen and providing healthier, planet-friendly options."

With the home baking ingredients market is expected to reach a value of $28.2 billion by 2033, Nature's Path is meeting the growing demand for quality baking essentials by introducing organic flour options that consumers can feel good about using. These flours are crafted with nutrient-rich, responsibly sourced grains processed through traditional low-temperature milling techniques at a low speed, resulting in delicious baked goods that won't disappoint. Beyond consistently delivering exceptional results and taste, Nature's Path's Organic Flour line provides whole grain benefits including high fiber content. Details on each offering include:

Nature's Path Organic Flour is now available at Hannaford, Woodman's, Raley's, and Hy-Vee stores in the U.S. as well as online directly from Nature's Path and Amazon. To learn more, please visit the Nature's Path website, and to find your closest retailer or shop online, click here .

About Nature's Path Foods

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic .

SOURCE Nature's Path Foods Inc.