Nature's Path Organic Foods Launches New Regenerative Organic Certified Flavored Oatmeal in the U.S.

Organic Movement Trailblazer Elevates its Portfolio with Regenerative Organic Certified Breakfast Option that Prioritizes People & Planetary Health

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Path, North America's leading organic breakfast and snack food brand, today announced the launch of its Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Flavored Oatmeal line in two standout flavors: Berries & Cream and Dark Chocolate & Cocoa. Nature's Path's newest offering combines high-quality, regenerative organic ingredients with delicious, inviting flavors for a convenient breakfast that helps consumers choose a brighter future for themselves and the planet.

"The food we choose to eat has a significant impact on the future of the planet and conventional agriculture systems have eroded our soils and negatively impacted biodiversity," said Jyoti Stephens, VP of Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "Regenerative organic farming has the potential to help reverse these negative impacts." Through its product launch, Nature's Path has partnered with an important leader in the space, the Regenerative Organic Alliance, who has set the bar for the sector through its Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC) Standard. The ROC Standard builds on the strong foundation of the USDA National Organic Program and prioritizes important social & environmental performance benchmarks centered around three core pillars of action: Soil Health & Land Management, Animal Welfare and Farmer & Worker Fairness. The standard champions innovative practices to increase the soil sequestration capacity of our farmlands, mitigate climate change, guarantee healthy living conditions & treatment for livestock and provide for economic stability & fairness across the farming community.

With the understanding that farmers are at the center of change in our food system, Nature's Path has partnered with other brands and Canadian Organic Growers (COG) to found a first-of-its kind Regenerative Organic Oats Program, which provides important technical outreach and targeted financial assistance to organic oat growers across Canada through a $300,000 investment. This innovative program, now in its third year, supports 24 Regenerative Organic Oat farmers to farm approximately 10,000 oat acres using regenerative organic practices across the grain growing prairies. The program is also working to quantify the impact that these farming practices have on soil quality, a leading indicator in soil's ability to sequester carbon & be resilient to a changing climate. The oats in Nature's Path ROC Flavored Oatmeal have been sourced through a farm enrolled in the program. "Nature's Path's launch of ROC Flavored Oatmeal models a way of doing business that places our collective planetary, social and ecological well-being at the forefront for a brighter food future for all," said Stephens.

Each box of ROC Flavored Oatmeal includes six single-serve packets of quick-cooking whole grain oats that make for a satiating breakfast or snack, whether at home or on-the-go. Consumers can simply add hot water, stir and let sit for a few minutes before enjoying a flavor-packed bowl of oatmeal on its own or with their favorite toppings. Flavor details include:

Berries & Cream: This creamy oatmeal is infused with freeze-dried raspberries, strawberries and blueberries, along with chia seeds for a nutritious, comforting meal that can be whipped up in minutes!

Dark Chocolate & Cocoa: Combining hearty, fiber-rich oats with a sprinkle of Fair Trade cocoa nibs, this Oatmeal kickstarts the morning with a pinch of dark chocolate sweetness to start the day on the right foot!

Nature's Path's Regenerative Organic Flavored Oatmeal products are now available at Whole Foods and Sprouts in the U.S. as well as online at www.naturespath.com and Amazon. To learn more about Nature's Path's regenerative organic agriculture efforts and the new products, please visit www.naturespath.com. To find your closest retailer or to shop online, please visit www.naturespath.com.

About Nature's Path Foods

Nature's Path Organic Foods is a privately held, family-owned company, producing USDA and Canadian Certified Organic, Regenerative Organic Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast, baking, and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Nature's Path Flour®, Anita's Organic Mill®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, EnviroKidz®, and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its three facilities in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit http://www.naturespath.com or follow on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic.

