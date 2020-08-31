Nature's Path Organic Foods Retains BLAZE Public Relations

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations, the Santa Monica based agency, announced the addition of North America's largest certified organic breakfast and snack food company Nature's Path Organic Foods to their roster of natural food CPG clients. The award-winning company has partner with one of the leading boutique PR firms to increase brand buzz across the United States and Canada.

"When we started our search for a new agency, it was important to us to find a partner who shared our company mission and values in caring for people and the planet," said Hubert Wat, Vice President of Marketing for Nature's Path. "It was immediately clear that the team at BLAZE shared our passion and would tell our stories in the right way. We look forward to accomplishing great things together!"

BLAZE PR has been retained to bring awareness to Nature's Path Organic Foods flavor-forward, non-GMO cereals and granola products as well as corporate initiatives. The campaign will also include promoting its sister brands Love Crunch organic granola, Que Pasa stone-ground organic corn chips, and EnviroKidz organic cereal with a mission to protect endangered species. BLAZE will conduct media outreach to spotlight new products and establish influence in the breakfast and snack categories through high impact campaigns. The agency aims to create conversations about the unique aspects of the brands, including their unwavering commitment and dedication to sustainability.

"We are thrilled to work with a brand that is so highly recognized in the organic food space and we look forward to increasing the spotlight on the brand" said BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs. "Nature's Path has achieved so much in the category and our plan is to take it to the next level. This is a brand that deserves world-wide attention."

Beyond the products, BLAZE PR looks to spotlight the Nature's Path's mission of always leaving the earth better than you found it. In the past 11 years, Nature's Path has donated more than $30 million worth of food to food banks and charities across North America. Nature's Path Eat Well Do Good program has been an annual food donation campaign that serves nearly a dozen food banks in Canada and the U.S. This year, considering the increased food insecurities hitting children in particular, due to higher unemployment lacking lunch programs, Nature's Path has announced it will be donating 1 million bowls worth of food to youth-focused programs. BLAZE PR is part of the effort to bring increased attention to the campaign and partnering non-profits.

About Nature's Path Organic Foods

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. Visit www.blazepr.com for more information.

