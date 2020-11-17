Nature's Path Successfully Delivers 1MM Bowls of Donated Organic Food To U.S. and Canadian Food Banks

"We know the compounding effects COVID-19 has had on food insecurity in North America, especially on children," said Jyoti Stephens, VP Mission and Strategy at Nature's Path. "In responding to this critical need, we more than doubled our annual commitment to deliver nutritious, organic food to as many families as possible."

Nature's Path's organic foods – including wholesome cereals, oatmeal and granolas – were distributed to ten food banks and related organizations serving vulnerable communities across the U.S. and Canada. Among the organizations benefitting include Feed the Children (US), Second Harvest Canada (Canada), Blessings in a Backpack (US), Daily Bread Food Bank (Canada), Ruby's Pantry (US), Greater Vancouver Food Bank (Canada), Second Harvest Orange County (US), and many more. These organizations were also the beneficiaries of Nature's Path's monetary pledges, which matched every dollar donated with $5 worth of organic food.

"So many children don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Nancy Major, Managing Director with Blessings in a Backpack of Waukesha County. "Our partnership with Nature's Path has helped to alleviate this stress in the Sussex community, and we are extremely grateful for Nature's Path's generosity and ongoing support of our work to feed hungry children."

Since the start of the global pandemic earlier this year, the number of children and families facing food insecurity has been amplified, with more than 13 million children in the United States reportedly dealing with food insecurity every day. And in Canada, the percentage of households experiencing food insecurity has increased 45 percent from the year before, further raising the need for donations.

This marks the tenth year Nature's Path has donated through the Eat Well Do Good program. Through the campaign, every dollar raised puts 5-12 times more food in the hands of vulnerable families and individuals. For more information, NaturesPath.com or follow on them on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic

ABOUT NATURE'S PATH FOODS

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi'a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

