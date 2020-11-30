Natures Pure Organix Brings Health and Healing to Veterans and First Responders with CBD Donation to HeroGrown

CUMMING, Ga., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natures Pure Organix, a pioneering hemp oil manufacturer, is bringing the hope of health and healing to millions of first responders and US military veterans through the company's donation to HeroGrown.

"There are over 20 million military veterans and tens of millions of active and retired first responders struggling with pain related to injuries sustained during their service," explained Jonathan of Natures Pure. "Many of them have been prescribed deadly pain medication and now struggle with addiction and depression. Every day, over 50 vets and first responders die from suicide and drug overdose. This is our way of giving back to those who've given us so much."

The thousands of dollars in CBD-related products will go to help hundreds of veterans and first responders. CBD oil has been clinically shown to alleviate pain and calm anxiety, including that related to PTSD, and is a safe, natural alternative to dangerous prescription medications. Natures Pure is 100% committed to nature's healing qualities.

"We don't just believe in our products," Jonathan said. "We believe in CBD." That belief is evident in the wide range of products developed by the company's family of farmers, agriculture experts, biologists, and chemists, which includes:

High-Quality, Pure CBD oil

CBD Gummies

Full-Spectrum CBD Muscle Gel

Isolate CBD Soft Gels and Capsules

CBD for Pets in the form of Tinctures

HeroGrown, the nonprofit organization receiving the donation, is an organization unlike others in the industry. "Unlike copycat nonprofits that take donations and merely talk about helping vets, HeroGrown has been in the trenches giving cannabis to veterans since 2011," according to the organization's spokesperson.

For more information about Natures Pure Organix, the company's line of high-quality hemp oil products, or the healing capabilities of CBD, visit https://naturespurecbdoil.com.

About Natures Pure Organix: Natures Pure strives to deliver the most pristine CBD oil products derived from top-quality hemp plants. Through CO2 extraction, the company's CBD oil contains the finest of whole plant extracts, capturing the pure nature of hemp's medicinal qualities with the care of expert refinement.

Contact: Jonathan Hope

Name: Natures Pure Organix

Phone: 404-585-6651

Web Address: https://naturespurecbdoil.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Natures Pure Organix