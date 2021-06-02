Nature's Sunshine Announces Scholarship Fund for Diverse Students

"As a leader in health and wellness, we're committed to helping people reach their potential," said Terrence Moorehead, Nature's Sunshine CEO. "Supporting individuals' efforts to improve their lives through education, particularly within disadvantaged communities, was a natural outgrowth of that goal. We're excited to partner with the University of Utah to help build a more inclusive community and empower others to make a positive difference through their own success and accomplishments."

The Eccles School is an enthusiastic partner with Nature's Sunshine and is excited to offer this scholarship to students. The Eccles School will manage the scholarship application and award process. Nature's Sunshine scholars will have access to the Opportunity Scholars' mentors, tutors, academic advising, networking opportunities and anytime access to program staff.

"We here at the Eccles School are firm believers in the transformative power of education," said Taylor Randall, Dean of the David Eccles School of Business. "This fantastic partnership with Nature's Sunshine will allow us to provide multiple scholarships to diverse first-generation students, but the impact will certainly transform more than these individuals' lives. Their families and communities will benefit from their education for years to come, as will the business world."

The Nature's Sunshine Scholarship grew out of the company's Stronger Together series, which aimed to foster real conversations on diversity, equality and inclusiveness following the dramatic social upheaval throughout 2020, and help employees make an impact within the organization, their community, and the wider state. Moving beyond conversation, Nature's Sunshine began looking at ways to be more active in supporting and promoting opportunities for individuals of diverse backgrounds.

The Nature's Sunshine Scholarship will be awarded starting in the 2021-2022 academic year. Students who have applied for scholarships through the Eccles School will be considered for this award. As part of their pledge, Nature's Sunshine and the Eccles School have committed funds for this scholarship through the 2024-2025 academic year, and students who apply in subsequent years have the opportunity to benefit.

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries.

The Eccles School is synonymous with 'doing.' The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, eight other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas and executive education curricula.

