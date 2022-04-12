Nature's Sunshine Celebrates 50 Years of Sharing the Healing Power of Nature

LEHI, Utah, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature's Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company, celebrates half a century of sharing the healing power of nature with the world.

A History of Innovation

Founded in April of 1972 by Gene and Kristine Hughes, Nature's Sunshine became the first company to encapsulate herbs. Their simple, innovative idea helped to inspire and create the modern nutritional supplement industry.

With a desire to help others experience nature's power and improve their health, the Hughes soon established advanced quality testing procedures and a tradition of artisanal, small-batch manufacturing to deliver nature's pure, potent nutrients to consumers.

"If you're serious about nutritional supplements and are dedicated to improving lives," said Nature's Sunshine Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Moorehead, "then you have to make your own products. That's the only way you can ensure you're doing everything possible to provide pure, natural products that help your customers improve their well-being. The Hughes family understood this, and their efforts created a legacy that has withstood the test of time."

Since its founding, Nature's Sunshine has strengthened its commitment to quality products and manufacturing with continual improvements to its Spanish Fork, Utah manufacturing facility that have garnered an impressive collection of industry certifications, including cGMP, Kosher, Halal, NSF, TGA, ISO 9001, ISO 17025, and USDA Organic certifications.

A Transformative Legacy

Under the Hughes' leadership, the company quickly grew and expanded globally across North and South America, Europe and Asia. In the 1990s, Forbes ranked Nature's Sunshine among America's best small businesses, with its highest ranking (#56) coming in 1996.

In 2020, Nature's Sunshine began an extensive, award-winning campaign to modernize the company and become more relevant to today's consumers. This all-encompassing effort included a new business model, an upgraded website, and revitalized packaging and branding, resulting in 10 Stevie Awards from the American Business Awards, including:

Gold Awards for Website Achievement, Achievement in Management, and Female Executive of the Year

Silver Awards for Employer of the Year – Health Products and Services, Achievement in Organization Recovery, Brand Renovation of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement

Bronze Awards for Employer of the Year – Manufacturing, Customer Service Team of the Year, and Best Corporate COVID Response

The company has also earned six Comparably Awards in the past year for:

Best CEO

Best Product & Design Team

Best Operations Tam

Best Company Culture

Best Company Happiness

Best Company Work-Life Balance

And this past March, CEO Today magazine recognized Terrence Moorehead with the 2022 CEO Today Global Award.

"Legacy isn't about the past, it's about the future," said Moorehead. "It's about planting seeds that take root in the hearts and minds of a new generation. And we are proud to carry the Hughes' legacy forward as we write another exciting chapter in our company's story over the next 50 years."

A Commitment to Being a Force of Nature

Nature's Sunshine is dedicated to enhancing its efforts to share the healing power of nature with the world with aggressive sustainability and social goals. Having recently published its first-ever ESG report, the company is committed to accomplishing the following goals over the next few years:

50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 2025

100% renewable energy at owned manufacturing facilities by 2023

0% waste to landfill at all distribution centers by 2023

35% reduction in waste at owned manufacturing facilities by 2025

And through its charitable arm, the Impact Foundation—a 501c3 organization—Nature's Sunshine is partnering with others to help at-risk and less fortunate individuals around the globe experience nature's power and discover greater health and opportunity. The company is focused on sharing the healing power of nature with over one million women and children by 2025. Visit www.myimpactfoundation.org to learn more or to make a donation.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:

Alina Freeman

Porter Novelli

(216) 327-0320

SOURCE Nature’s Sunshine Products