Nature's Sunshine Earns Two Women in Business Awards

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two employees from Nature's Sunshine , a leading natural health and wellness company, won Stevie® Awards for Women in Business.

Kelly Rich, Vice President of U.S. Sales, received a Gold Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year, and Tracee Comstock, Vice President of Human Resources, received a Silver Stevie Award for Lifetime Achievement.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business recognize the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, and the organizations they run, and are open to organizations worldwide.

"Kelly's leadership and steady guidance were instrumental in realizing the most significant and ambitious transformation in Nature's Sunshine's nearly 50-year history," said Eddie Silcock, EVP and President of Nature's Sunshine North America. "Her performance and the results she delivered—particularly in the midst of the challenges of a pandemic—have been nothing short of remarkable. We are proud to have her on the team and heartily congratulate her selection as Executive of the Year."

"Tracee is an exceptional leader," said Terrence Moorehead, President and CEO of Nature's Sunshine. "Her experience and leadership were pivotal in helping to transform our company to become more profitable. She worked with her team to create our Total and Wellness Rewards initiatives, as well as improve cross-functional collaboration and communication throughout the Company. She also led our COVID-19 initiatives to protect our team and increase productivity during the pandemic. These efforts paid off, as we realized our most successful year ever in the Company's 50-year history. We're excited to celebrate this award with her and recognize the tremendous accomplishments she's realized throughout her career."

"We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating."

Earlier this year, Nature's Sunshine earned Stevie Awards for Employer of the Year including a Silver Stevie Award in the Health Products & Services category and a Bronze Stevie Award in the Manufacturing category. They also won six Stevie® Awards in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, including Gold Awards for Website Achievement and Achievement in Management – Health Products and Services; Silver Awards for Brand Renovation of the Year and Achievement in Organization Recovery; and Bronze Awards for Most Valuable Corporate (Pandemic) Response and Customer Service Team of the Year.

Complete details and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/Women.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

