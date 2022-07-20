Nature's Sunshine Goes Solar

"Nature's Sunshine's mission is to share the healing power of nature and, as part of that, caring for the environment is central," said Terrence Moorehead, CEO, Nature's Sunshine. "Transitioning our manufacturing facility to renewable energy one year ahead of our goal is just one of the sustainability-focused milestones Nature's Sunshine is implementing as we focus on becoming the supplement company of the future."

The switch to solar energy is a significant step toward achieving the other goals Nature's Sunshine outlined in its ESG report, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2025. Converting the manufacturing facility to renewable sources of energy reduces Nature's Sunshine's greenhouse gas emissions by 42%.

"Nature's Sunshine is committed to engaging in sustainable business practices at every step of our supply chain and we've set goals to hold ourselves accountable," said Trent McCausland, VP of Global Sustainability and Transparency. "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far – powering our owned manufacturing facilities completely with renewable energy – and look forward to continued collaboration with the team to achieve our other sustainability goals and beyond."

Other sustainability milestones Nature's Sunshine is working toward include:

50% reduction of direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

Zero waste to landfill by 2025 at US distribution centers

35% waste reduction at manufacturing facility by 2025

