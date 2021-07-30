Nature's Sunshine Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In Its "Love & Peas" Meal Replacement Shake

Although Nature's Sunshine made every effort to individually notify affected consumers in April 2021, it is making this announcement out of an abundance of caution in case any affected product remains in commerce.

The affected product was distributed between December 22, 2020 and April 8, 2021 throughout the United States through direct-to-consumer online sales and through independent distributors who sell product on-line or at independent health food stores.

The affected product is from lot numbers 001220292; 001223066; 001222059; 001215380; 001222934; 001218022; 001223890; 001220084; and 001224031. The lot number can be found stamped near the top of the reverse side of the packaging near the best by date.

Customers with product affected by this announcement can contact the company by calling (800) 223-8225 between the hours of 9:00 and 5:00 p.m., mountain time, or by emailing [email protected]. Customers may choose to dispose of the product and receive a full product credit or continue to consume the product.

