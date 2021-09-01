Nature's Sunshine Launches New Skincare Line, l'amara

"Nature's Sunshine has brought the healing power of herbs to millions of Americans for more than 50 years," says Terrence Moorehead CEO, Nature's Sunshine. "This next iteration of our journey is introducing nourishing and transformative beauty ingredients with the launch of l'amara, to help bring the 'Healing Power of Herbs' to your skin."

The l'amara collection features a proprietary blend of antioxidant-rich fermented green tea leaves and soothing algae, delivering naturally derived pre/probiotics with a blend of antioxidants and skin-nourishing nutrients to revitalize skin. Each product has been tested by dermatologists and undergone Nature's Sunshine's own rigorous testing to ensure each formula delivers clean, natural beauty.

The l'amara skincare collection includes:

Daily Nourishing Cleanser : A daily acid cleanser with a nourishing infusion of fermented tea, algae, and citric acid to promote healthy, beautiful skin.

: A daily acid cleanser with a nourishing infusion of fermented tea, algae, and citric acid to promote healthy, beautiful skin. Moisture Boost Emulsion : A lightweight, and moisture packed hyaluronic moisturizer with a burst of fermented tea, algae, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin soft and smooth all day.

: A lightweight, and moisture packed hyaluronic moisturizer with a burst of fermented tea, algae, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin soft and smooth all day. Radiance Oil : A revolutionary hybrid oil/essence with an infusion of fermented tea, algae, and astaxanthin, designed for radiant skin. Naturally scented with lavender essential oil.

: A revolutionary hybrid oil/essence with an infusion of fermented tea, algae, and astaxanthin, designed for radiant skin. Naturally scented with lavender essential oil. Revealing Eye Cream : A nourishing, rich cream with an infusion of fermented tea, algae, and adenosine that nourishes and restores the skin around the eyes.

: A nourishing, rich cream with an infusion of fermented tea, algae, and adenosine that nourishes and restores the skin around the eyes. Skin Activating Toner: A mist toner with a burst of botanicals, including fermented tea, algae, and caffeine to revitalize and refresh the skin as part of a daily skincare routine or throughout the day.

For more information about l'amara and other Nature's Sunshine Products, visit, https://www.naturessunshine.com/lamara/ and www.naturessunshine.com.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

