Nature's Sunshine's Impact Report Highlights Achievements and Continued Commitment Toward Sustainability

LEHI, Utah, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, today released its 2023 Comprehensive Impact Report. The report showcases Nature's Sunshine's advancements over the past 12 months, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to sustainability across sourcing, supply chain, and manufacturing and its investment in its people and processes.

The report illustrates how the implementation of essential strategies, coupled with the dedication of company personnel striving for excellence, has allowed the integration of sustainability and transparency principles across all facets of the business.

"Doing things the right way—and for the right reasons—is the only way to make a difference for both our planet and its people," said Terrence Moorehead, CEO, Nature's Sunshine. "Our sustainability and transparency initiatives strengthen our quality leadership and demonstrate our commitment to making a difference."

In 2023, Nature's Sunshine achieved measurable progress in its sustainability goals, including:

Achieving TRUE GOLD Zero Waste Certification at U.S. distribution centers.

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 & 2) by 43% since 2022.

Moving to a four-day workweek at its manufacturing facility to reduce weekly operating days by 20%.

Reducing the use of virgin plastic by over 500,000 pounds as a result from converting capsule and tablet bottles to 100% post-consumer recycled material.

Using 100% wind to power its Poland warehouse and distribution center.

warehouse and distribution center. Joining an innovative collaboration facilitated by the Sustainable Herbs Program to improve emissions data and accuracy and to determine how to reduce and mitigate the emissions associated with growing, processing and transporting herbs.

"Our company's foundation is built upon the health and resilience of natural ecosystems worldwide, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding and preserving the healing power of nature," said Trent McCausland, Vice President of Global Impact & Sustainability. "This dedication to sustainability and transparency, coupled with the remarkable progress we've made throughout 2023, sets a strong foundation for our continued growth strategy into 2024 and beyond."

Beyond its sustainability initiatives, the company prioritizes a supportive and inclusive workplace culture. Enhanced employee experiences fortify Nature's Sunshine's team, enabling it to spread positivity and create meaningful impacts. In 2023, Nature's Sunshine was awarded four Comparably Awards, celebrating company culture, efforts to provide a thriving environment for employees and passion for improving the resilience and productivity of the business.

"Our dedication to wellness extends beyond just our products, advocating for a healthy lifestyle and balance for our most valuable asset, our people," said Tracee Comstock, VP of Human Resources. "Each employee contributes significantly to fostering our outstanding culture, an atmosphere that inspires and uplifts."

To learn more about the Nature's Sunshine Products sustainability report, visit ir.naturessunshine.com/esg.

