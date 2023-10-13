Nature's Touch Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Certain Assets of Sunrise Growers, SunOpta Inc.'s frozen fruit operations

News provided by

Nature's Touch

13 Oct, 2023, 07:35 ET

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nature's Touch, a leader in the frozen organic and conventional fruit industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of certain assets of Sunrise Growers, SunOpta Inc.'s frozen fruit operations. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Nature's Touch's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable, and diverse frozen food products to consumers across Canada and the United States.

Continue Reading
Nature's Touch Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Certain Assets of Sunrise Growers, SunOpta Inc.’s frozen fruit operations (CNW Group/Nature's Touch)
Nature's Touch Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Certain Assets of Sunrise Growers, SunOpta Inc.’s frozen fruit operations (CNW Group/Nature's Touch)

Nature's Touch, founded in 2004, has established itself as a leading retail supplier of frozen organic and conventional fruits worldwide. Operating state-of-the-art freezing and packaging facilities in both Canada and the US, the company has continuously demonstrated impressive value and growth contributions in the North American frozen food category.

Sunrise Growers is a well-known participant in the private label frozen fruit sector in the United States, sharing Nature's Touch's dedication to offering premium, affordable frozen food products and promoting healthy eating habits. This acquisition strengthens Nature's Touch's mission to provide high-quality, diverse frozen food offerings, enhancing its capacity, efficiency, product diversity, and commitment to globally standardizing food safety in the frozen fruit retail category.

The United States market represents a significant growth opportunity for Nature's Touch, and the company recently invested in a new facility in Virginia to further its strategic goals. The acquisition of Sunrise Growers frozen fruit operations located in Edwardsville, Kansas and Jacona, Mexico aligns perfectly with the company's vision of creating value for consumers through synergies in scale, product diversity, innovation, geographic reach, and growth prospects.

Through this acquisition, Nature's Touch can expand its excellence in customer centricity across North America, and features many benefits to suppliers, and retailers, including:

  • Continuous product quality improvement, innovation in processing techniques, increased store traffic and customer loyalty.
  • Expanded distribution network for efficient pricing.
  • Industry-leading fill rates and a stronger, more efficient supply chain.
  • Access to premium, organic frozen food products in convenient and sustainable packaging.
  • Commitment to excellence and sustainability in innovation, quality, and food safety.

Nature's Touch CEO, John Tentomas, stated: "This acquisition is more than just a business transaction—it marks a deliberate step towards a future that is more integrated, innovative, and impactful. By welcoming the Sunrise Growers' frozen fruit operations into our family, we are bolstering our unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders. This acquisition puts us in the unique position of providing North American consumers with the most expansive network of freezing and distribution on the continent. Together, our combined strengths will propel us to new heights, quicker and with renewed vigor."

About Nature's Touch

Nature's Touch, founded in 2004, is a leader in the frozen organic and conventional fruit industry. With freezing and packaging facilities in Canada and the US, Nature's Touch is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable, and diverse frozen food products to consumers worldwide. The company is committed to promoting healthy eating habits and adhering to the highest standards of food safety and quality.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq: STKL) (TSX: SOY) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN®, Dream®, and West Life™. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com, and LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Nature's Touch

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.