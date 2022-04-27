NATURE'S VAULT ACQUIRES MINING RIGHTS TO PISTOL LAKE GOLD DEPOSIT

Acquisition Marks the First Property to be Tokenized on Novel ESG Finance Platform

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Vault, a blockchain based ESG finance platform designed to accelerate the funding of impact investments combating climate change and ecosystem damage, today announced that it has acquired the mining rights to an estimated 150,699 ounces of gold in the JF West Deposit of Pistol Lake, located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The historical mineral resource estimate for the JF West Deposit is based on a cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t and backed by a NI 43-101 Technical Report issued in 2010, which Nature's Vault is currently updating.

Nature's Vault acquired the rights from veteran prospectors who were fascinated by the potentially disruptive approach of buying mining rights to unlock the value of the gold while protecting the environment, Gold for Good. They found this model a potential gamechanger for the remote property occupying the environmentally significant and sensitive area adjacent to Thunder Bay, at the western end of the Great Lakes watershed.

According to an S&P study, producing a single ounce of refined gold emits approximately 800kg of CO2 and McKinsey has estimated that the global mining industry produces 4-7 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions. The sad truth is that roughly half of this mined gold is simply stored in bank vaults across the globe.

"Extracting gold is wasteful and we have proven that there is a better way to monetize the preservation of this valuable asset," said Nature's Vault Founder and CEO Phil Rickard. "Pistol Lake marks our first project to preserve a quantified amount of gold with digital ownership rights, and we can now tap into a new generation of sustainability investors looking for ways to invest with greater impact and transparency."

The Nature's Vault blockchain-based platform aims to tokenize projects focused on preserving Natural Capital – the planet's natural resources and the ecosystem services they provide. The acquisition of Pistol Lake is the company's first foray into avoiding unnecessary gold mining and by monetizing the preservation of in-ground gold deposits, they have created the world's first zero-carbon, gold-linked investment.

Its initial Legacy Token offering expects to launch on a Tier 1 digital asset exchange by Q3 2022 and has already kicked off an oversubscribed private sale round. The token monetizes the preservation of gold deposits in the ground, sparing the planet of the environmental and social impact of mining. With a goal to achieve a net-zero future, Nature's Vault is also exploring ways for token holders to earn carbon credits from avoided mining.

Nature's Vault's mission is to develop impactful Natural Capital investment solutions. The Legacy Token represents their first product, and they believe it could start a movement towards changing the way we think about and invest in gold and Natural Capital.

Invest in the planet's future, become a part of our movement.

