Nature's Way Bird Products Supports Fight Against Childhood Cancer With New Hummingbird Feeder

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having a child with cancer is one of the most painful and difficult situations a family can face. To support children and families affected by childhood cancer, Nature's Way Bird Products is donating a portion of the proceeds from their new Hummingbird Lemonade Stand feeder to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a pediatric cancer non-profit organization.

A portion of the proceeds from the Hummingbird Lemonade Stand Feeder go towards fighting childhood cancer Nature's Way Hummingbird Lemonade Stand Feeder

Nature's Way, a manufacturer of wild bird products, has revealed a new hummingbird feeder with bright lemonade-inspired patterns and colors. Along with its sweet design, this feeder features a built-in continuous perching ring, lifelike flower feeding ports and an ant moat cap. All feeder parts are removable for a complete cleaning, extending the life of the feeder and keeping the hummingbirds healthy.

"Our family at Nature's Way is inspired by the courage of childhood cancer heroes," said Cristin Smith, Director of Product Development and Marketing at Nature's Way. "As a family-owned and operated small business personally affected by cancer, we felt it our duty to offer our support to others in similar situations. Through this simple gesture of creating the Hummingbird Lemonade Stand feeder and launching during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, we can provide another way to raise awareness for childhood cancer support. We hope our ongoing donation helps these children and their families during a really challenging time."

The Hummingbird Lemonade Stand feeder will be available on natureswaybirds.com and at select retailers beginning 9/1/2021.

ABOUT NATURE'S WAY BIRD PRODUCTS

Established in 2011, Nature's Way Bird Products engineers and manufactures advanced bird products with superior quality components and innovative designs. Through a dedicated and extensive network of local dealers and global retailers, Nature's Way delivers a full line of products to enhance the backyard birding experience including bird feeders, birdhouses, bat houses, insect houses and more. Based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Nature's Way is committed to bringing wildlife back to your yard in a sustainable, enriching, and enjoyable way – just like nature intended! For more information, visit natureswaybirds.com.

ABOUT ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $200 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

