Nature's Way® Enhances Core Products in Alive!® Multivitamin Line with Superfood Antioxidant‡ Powder Blend

Reformulated with premium plant-based Superfood Antioxidant‡ Powder Blend, Alive! offers nutrient-dense support for general wellness

GREEN BAY, Wis., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Way , a pioneer in the vitamins and supplements industry for over 50 years, announces today the reformulation of eight core products in its acclaimed Alive! Multivitamin line, now enhanced with a Superfood Antioxidant‡ Powder Blend. Antioxidant vitamins C, E, and beta-carotene — along with plant polyphenols, which are primarily found in fruits and vegetables — are crucial for neutralizing free radicals.*. A survey1 conducted by Nature's Way revealed that while 70% of consumers understand the vital role antioxidants play in maintaining overall health, nearly 75% are unsure or admit they don't get enough antioxidants from their diet alone. And they're probably right: the CDC reports that only 1 in 10 U.S. adults meet the recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables (source: CDC ). Alive! Multivitamins help consumers get antioxidant vitamins C, E, and beta-carotene and now include superfood antioxidants‡ all in one daily supplement.

Alive! Multivitamins now include a Superfood Antioxidant powder blend from carrots, pomegranate extract, blueberries, spinach, and apple extract.

Alive! Multivitamins have always helped address nutritional gaps and now combine essential daily vitamins and minerals with a Superfood Antioxidant‡ Powder Blend from carrots, pomegranate extract, blueberries, spinach, and apple extract. This enhanced formulation offers a solution for consumers looking to increase their nutritional intake and support general wellness.

"We believe nature can support general health and wellness," said Andrew Hartshorn, Chief Marketing Officer at Nature's Way. "We understand that many Americans struggle to meet nutrient requirements from their daily diet. By adding superfood antioxidants‡ to our trusted Alive! Multivitamins, we're making it easier for everyone to support their health–no matter their lifestyle."

Products featured in the Alive! reformulation include Women's Multivitamin, Men's Multivitamin, Women's 50+ Multivitamin, Men's 50+ Multivitamin—all available in both tablet and gummy forms. Alive! Tablets (50 count) and Alive! Gummies (60 count) are both priced at $12.49, and will be available nationally in stores and online at Amazon.com starting January 2025.

‡50 mg of Superfood Antioxidant Powder Blend per 2-gummy serving with 10 mg polyphenols from carrot, pomegranate extract, blueberry, spinach, and apple extract.

About Nature's Way

Founded in 1969, Nature's Way has been a pioneer in the health industry. Since then, Nature's Way has evolved to encompass more than 1,000 supplements from Fortify® Probiotics and Alive!® Multivitamins to oils and herbal products. Embracing the values of wisdom, integrity, authenticity and inclusivity, Nature's Way is inspired by nature to find and further a way to wellness. Through uncompromising standards, we deliver the highest quality products to our consumers to allow them to be at their best. We're on a continued mission to forward innovations that leverage ancient health practices, connect with nature, and encourage everyone – from every farmer, herbalist, employee and individual – to live their best life. This is how we pave the way to wellness.

1The survey was conducted among 300 respondents in November 2023.

