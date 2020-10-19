Nature's Way® Launches Five Products In New KiDS Line

GREEN BAY, Wis., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Way, an industry-leading dietary supplement provider, announced today the launch of its new line of KiDS products spanning multiple needs.

The line includes a kids multivitamin plus immune support (Nature's Way Happy & Healthy Multi), a supplement for bone and muscle support (Nature's Way Growing Bones & Muscles), a supplement for calm mood support (Nature's Way Cool, Calm & Collected), a supplement for healthy eye function (Nature's Way Healthy Eyes), and support for occasional acid indigestion (Nature's Way Tummy Soothe).*

The new Nature's Way KiDS line features four delicious gummies and one chewable tablet to satisfy the often hard-to-please palates of children. Each of the products has been developed with care and has gone through the same rigorous testing Nature's Way is known for.

The entire product line is safe & effective for children, which means that they are expertly crafted with the quality, purity and safety that families have come to know and trust from the Nature's Way brand. They are formulated with children in mind and made in a way that will please parents: great-tasting gummies that are pectin-based, gluten-free, vegetarian, and made with natural flavors and plant-based colors.

This is an exceptional time where parents are safeguarding and focused on the health of their kids. "Right now, parents are prioritizing their families' health more than ever. This is where the Nature's Way KiDS line comes in," says Nature's Way Brand Manager Peter Olson. "Once you and your child try one product, you will want to have all of them in your cupboard—a variety of forms, flavors and benefits to meet your child's particular needs."

The Nature's Way KiDS Line is available at many of your favorite online retailers and natural grocers across the US.

For more information about the Nature's Way KiDS line, please visit https://moreinfo.naturesway.com/kids/ or check out @NaturesWayBrands on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Nature's Way

For over 50 years, Nature's Way has been driven by one mission: to help people live healthy lives. Wellness is an ever-changing journey, and our vast product portfolio, encompassing everything from multivitamins to probiotics to oils and herbs, makes Nature's Way a trusted partner to address any health and wellness need.

We believe that healthy starts inside each of us, which is where the power behind Nature's Way begins. Our people are driven by their care for others, including our customers. Quality is our passion. We partner with farmers, gatherers, and suppliers across generations to ensure the best ingredients possible. And our products undergo rigorous testing – including via respected third parties like TRU-ID – to ensure a quality product, every time. That is why with Nature's Way, you know you can always "trust the leaf."

