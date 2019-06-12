Nature's Way® Unveils New Sustainable Packaging with Innovative Square Design

Nature's Way aims to contribute to less waste and recycle all they can, over the last several years, by diverting more than 70 percent of waste to recycling facilities. The company continues to make sustainability improvements and the new sustainable packaging, made of old milk jugs, is another example of how Nature's Way is achieving that goal. This initiative is expected to reuse 3,500 tons of plastic annually.

"At Nature's Way, we are always striving to improve our sustainability practices and know it's also a core value of our consumers. We often talk about how 'We Go Where Herbs Grow Best' to bring consumers the best the Earth has to offer, and in tandem with that promise, we know that we need to respect and care for the planet that provides those gifts. That's why we are excited to introduce our new innovative packaging in celebration of our 50th birthday," said Brand Manager at Nature's Way, Dan Countryman.

"Square bottles are not common in the supplement industry, and this new design brings a fresh look to capture consumer attention at retail shelves, while also tying together the herbal line in a cohesive way," said SVP, Marketing, Design & Engineering at TricorBraun, Becky Donner. "We are honored to partner with Nature's Way to create innovative packaging that supports their mission."

The new sustainable packaging will begin to roll-out over the next few months and be available at Sprouts, Kroger, Whole Foods Market, Publix, Wakefern and CVS stores, as well as local natural grocery stores, co-ops. and online retailers like Amazon.

About Nature's Way

Founded in 1969, Nature's Way has been a pioneer in the health industry. Since then, Nature's Way has evolved to encompass more than 1,000 supplements from Fortify™ Probiotics and Alive!® Multivitamins to oils and herbal remedies.

Embracing the values of wisdom, integrity, authenticity and inclusivity, Nature's Way turns to nature to find and further a better way to wellness. Through uncompromising standards, we deliver the highest quality products to our consumers to allow them to be at their healthiest. We're on a continued mission to forward innovations that promote ancient health practices, connect with nature, and encourage everyone – from every farmer, herbalist, employee and individual – to live their best life. This is how we pave the way to wellness.

About TricorBraun

TricorBraun is a global packaging leader, providing innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. TricorBraun operates from more than 40 locations throughout North America and around the world. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight, market understanding and creative solutions. Other services include global sourcing, manufacturing oversight and global supply chain programs.

