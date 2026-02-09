NatureWell Beauty Expands Target Footprint with the New SunDaze and SunRise Hair Collections

The expansion will amplify the viral beauty brand's success at the national retailer with scent-driven hair care and styling products

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NatureWell Beauty announced the launch of their SunDaze and SunRise haircare collections, two product lines exclusively into Target. From the brand's strong performance at existing retailers and growing consumer demand at Target for accessible, scent- forward solutions, the launch marks NatureWell's most significant category expansion to date. Building on the viral success of Cheeky and Bouncy, SunDaze and SunRise bring NatureWell's most-loved fragrances into haircare, so your signature scent stays with you from head to toe.

NatureWell Image 1 NatureWell Image 2 NatureWell Image 3

"Haircare is a multi-billion-dollar category that continues to grow as consumers seek out brands they trust to deliver both efficacy and value," said Collette, VP of Sales at AX Beauty Brands. "NatureWell has proven its ability to win with Target shoppers by bridging the gap between salon-quality results and luxury fragrance. SunDaze and SunRise treat the scalp like skin while offering scent-driven solutions that make every wash day feel like a getaway."

Since its founding in 2015, NatureWell has built a loyal following through high-quality, wellness-driven essentials designed to elevate everyday self-care. Expanding into the haircare category at Target was a natural next step for the brand, given its leading growth from its Cheeky Body & Fragrance collection and consumer insights showing increased demand for hydration-focused treatments that are lightweight and buildable, addressing nourishment, restoration, volume, and texture.

Rooted in their consumer-favorite fragrance profiles that made NatureWell's bodycare go viral, these collections are designed for the "scent-obssessed" shopper. By mirroring the brand's iconic aromatic scents, SunDaze and SunRise allow for a seamless head-to-toe scent layering routine, ensuring the beachy, sun-soaked energy of their body care extends to scalp care, shine and nourishment.

The SunDaze Collection: A restorative edit designed to mimic the glow of a tropical afternoon. Centered on deep nourishment and scalp hydration, the line includes: Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner ($11.99/each), Intensive Hydration Mask ($14.99), Leave-In Conditioner ($9.99), Nourishing Hair Oil ($9.99), and the 2-in-1 Vita Mist Hair Perfume ($12.99).

The SunRise Collection: An energizing edit that delivers effortless, beachy volume and texture. Includes the Volumizing Shampoo+Conditioner ($11.99/each), Volumizing Styling Mist ($9.99), Whipped Air Styling Mousse ($9.99), Sea Salt Wave Spray ($9.99), Texturizing Dry Shampoo Powder ($9.99), and 2-in-1 Vita Mist Hair Perfume ($12.99).

Both collections will be available at target.com , Target stores and at NatureWell.com.

ABOUT NATUREWELL

Founded in 2015, NatureWell is a wellness-forward skincare brand delivering effective, accessible body and lip care powered by nature-inspired, clinically informed formulas. From cult-favorite creams to viral trend-driven innovations, NatureWell creates premium-quality products without the prestige price tag. Available at leading retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, DSW, and TJ Maxx, NatureWell is dedicated to supporting skin health, elevating self-care, and making luxury accessible for all.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXCHANGE GROUP

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in fashion accessory products and brand management. By facilitating distribution to major retailers internationally for their globally recognized brands, custom private label brands, and exclusive licensed brands—including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty—American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting the status quo with value and quality, while staying at the forefront of trends.

Expertise in brand strategy, marketing, sourcing, operational logistics, and digital innovation allows American Exchange Group to transform brands and forge connections with best-in-class, strategic and retail partners. Their consumer-centric approach ensures sustainable growth and long-term value. Boasting a comprehensive portfolio of iconic owned and licensed brands, American Exchange Group remains at the forefront of the industry, driving the creation of compelling brand experiences. www.axnygroup.com

