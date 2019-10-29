Naturipe Farms Donates $20,000 to Gary Sinise Foundation Honoring Defenders, Veterans, First Responders and their Families

Naturipe Farms CEO and President Dwight Ferguson, MBG Marketing President and CEO Larry Ensfield and MBG's CFO Brad Moorer presented the $20,000 check to Khristina Cook, Corporate Relations Manager at the Gary Sinise Foundation on October 18, 2019 at the PMA Fresh Summit Convention and Expo.

"We greatly respect the work and sacrifice of our active military and veterans, and we wanted to create a program to formally recognize them," Larry Ensfield said. "Our partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation was the perfect addition to our ongoing Growing Gratitude campaign."

Naturipe launched the Growing Gratitude campaign to honor the multiple generations of Naturipe farmers who served in uniform. The campaign has since evolved to feature a partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

"The Gary Sinise Foundation was honored to be included in Naturipe Farms' Growing Gratitude campaign," said Khristina Cook, Corporate Relations Manager. "Naturipe Farms' commitment to serving our nation's defenders and their loved ones is inspiring, and we are so grateful for their generosity and support."

For more information on Naturipe's partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation and full details of the #growinggratitude social media campaign, please visit: https://www.naturipefarms.com/growing-gratitude

About Naturipe Farms:

Naturipe Farms is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of healthy, best tasting, premium berries and avocados. An industry leader for over 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fruit, and value-added products. The diverse grower base and focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of "locally grown" and "Globally Localä" conventional and organic fruit.

Naturipe is a partnership between highly-esteemed farmers, whose fields are spread across the globe. By sharing resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farm community.

About Gary Sinise Foundation:

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly forty years. Our mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation's 60,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America's heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation please visit: www.garysinisefoundation.org.

