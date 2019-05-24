Naturipe Farms Partners with Gary Sinise Foundation for Summer Social Media Campaign Honoring Defenders, Veterans and First Responders

SALINAS, Calif., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning Memorial Day weekend through Independence Day weekend (May 24 – July 7, 2019), Naturipe Farms will donate $1 to the Gary Sinise Foundation for every photo fans share, containing a package of Naturipe berries on social media including the hashtags #growinggratitude and #naturipe.

Naturipe's partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation is the latest in their Growing Gratitude campaign, which kicked off earlier this year.

A farmer-owned produce company since 1917, Naturipe began the campaign by honoring the multiple generations of Naturipe farmers who have served in uniform before partnering with the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve and honor America's defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.

"At Naturipe, we wanted to invite our customers to join us in honoring our country's veterans and first responders this summer," said CarrieAnn Arias, Naturipe Farms' VP of Marketing. "The Gary Sinise Foundation has done such amazing work to serve defenders, veterans, first responders and their families that we felt they were the perfect organization to partner with."

Customers can share their photos with a package of Naturipe berries using the hashtags through July 7 to be included in the donation. For every photo posted, Naturipe will donate $1, up to $20,000, to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

In addition, select markets will see limited edition patriotic packaging on their Naturipe berries this summer. The packaging includes a patriotic version of the retro Naturipe logo in red, white, and blue, along with the Gary Sinise Foundation emblem.

For more information on Naturipe's partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation and full details of the #growinggratitude social media campaign, please visit: https://www.naturipefarms.com/growing-gratitude

About Naturipe Farms:

Naturipe Farms is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of healthy, best tasting, premium berries and avocados. An industry leader for over 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fruit, and value-added products. The diverse grower base and focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of "locally grown" and "Globally Localä" conventional and organic fruit.

Naturipe is a partnership between highly-esteemed farmers, whose fields are spread across the globe. By sharing resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farm community.

About Gary Sinise Foundation:

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, an advocate of our nation's defenders for nearly forty years. Our mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. We do this through a number of national and local programs, funded by the generosity of the Foundation's 50,000+ donors. These programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America's heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more about the Gary Sinise Foundation please visit: www.garysinisefoundation.org.

