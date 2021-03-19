Naturopathic medical university to launch first-year online Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine program

PORTLAND, Ore., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the country's leading naturopathic universities, National University of Natural Medicine (NUNM), is lowering the barrier to a career in medicine.

The university's new first-year online ND program allows prospective naturopathic providers a more affordable and accessible first year of medical school.

The new four-year track will offer a mix of online, self-paced coursework and synchronous, scheduled tutorials with NUNM's nationally recognized faculty.

Incoming online students can expect the same intensive rigor of the on-ground ND program but from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

"Traditionally, first-year students may travel or relocate to Portland to attend school. Not only does this present financial challenges, but it can be especially difficult during the pandemic," says Program Dean, Dr. Kelly Baltazar, ND, DC.

"We listened and pivoted quickly to meet learners where they are."

Clinical education hours are equivalent between the in-person and online ND cohorts. Much of the clinical education will take place between years two and four on-the-ground in Portland, however students who choose the first year online option will have the opportunity to begin their clinical observation experience through secure video conferencing.

NUNM President Dr. Melanie Henriksen says the university was moving towards more online and hybrid learning models even before the pandemic, but the disparate impacts of COVID-19 made the launch of this first-year online program more important than ever.

"What we know is that moving forward, higher education must be more equitable and student-centered than ever. This program was designed to increase access for all students. Now if you're feeling called to a career in naturopathic medicine, you don't have to delay your dreams."

Established in 1956, National University of Natural Medicine is the oldest accredited naturopathic medical university in North America and a leader in natural medicine education and evidence-based research. Learn more at www.nunm.edu .

SOURCE National University of Natural Medicine

Related Links

https://nunm.edu/

