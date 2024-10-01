NATUROPATHICA EXPANDS ONCOLOGY CARE PROGRAM

The Holistic Wellness Leader Announces Partnership with Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center in an Effort to Reach Cancer Patients Nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturopathica, a pioneer in holistic wellness and botanical, clinically-proven skincare, is rapidly expanding its Oncology Care Program, providing massage-based therapeutic care to individuals undergoing or recovering from cancer treatments.

Right: Naturopathica's Oncology safe products: Marshmallow & Microalgae Sensitivity Soothing Crème and Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil. Left: Oncology treatment at a Naturopathica Spa

Earlier this year, Naturopathica pioneered this program in its own five spas, and through a partnership with Mount Sinai Hospital, one of New York's leading hospitals in cancer treatment and research, bringing licensed and certified therapists directly to the point of need to provide complimentary massages to patients during chemotherapy. Starting this October, these services will also be available at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia, a world leader in cancer research, patient care, and education.

Collaborating with experts certified in cancer care, Naturopathica has developed proprietary oncology treatment protocols that deliver the therapeutic benefits of touch, provide deep moisture, and help alleviate the discomfort and skin damage associated with treatments like radiation and chemotherapy. Each holistic treatment enhances the overall well-being of those undergoing intensive cancer care.

"Our Oncology Care Program embodies Naturopathica's commitment to holistic health and wellness. We are dedicated to providing healing relief to those affected by cancer, ensuring that our holistic remedies offer support during challenging times," said Cathy O'Brien, CEO of Naturopathica. "It is our mission to provide education on how massage plays a significant role in improving one's health and to make services available to those in need, eventually helping to make these treatments attainable and affordable for everyone."

These protocols were designed specifically for Naturopatica's 5 eponymous spas, but the brand is quickly expanding their reach nationally with hospital partners and by training other spas in these proprietary treatments. Top spa destinations like The Kohler Waters Spa and Miraval in the Berkshires will have their estheticians and massage therapists trained in Naturopathica's Oncology Care Services this year.

Radiation and chemotherapy can take a serious toll on the skin and the body. In collaboration with oncology care experts, Naturopathica has vetted and determined which skincare formulas are safe and effective for use during cancer treatment. The brand's oncology safe skincare and body care, like the two best-selling products—Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream and Carrot Seed Soothing Facial Oil, along with the Marshmallow & Microalgae Sensitivity Soothing Crème — were crafted to soothe and nourish sensitive and sensitized skin. These formulas can easily be identified when shopping on the brand's website by looking for the Oncology Safe badge on product pages.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Naturopathica:

NATUROPATHICA is a leader in providing holistic wellness solutions and spa experiences, dedicated to empowering individuals on their journeys towards enhanced well-being. With a commitment to combining botanical remedies, advanced scientific research, and therapeutic touch, NATUROPATHICA offers a range of holistic services and products that promotes both physical and emotional health, including award-winning skincare, bodycare, and aromatherapy. Today, the brand boasts five dedicated spas across New York City, the Hamptons and Palm Beach and over 280 spa partners nationwide with continued plans to expand, welcoming two new locations by the end of 2024.

SOURCE Naturopathica