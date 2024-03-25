NATURPAK BECOMES EVEN MORE APPETIZING

NaturPak Pet and IPM Foods unite to deliver a signature client experience.

JANESVILLE, Wis., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaturPak, the North American leader in Tetra Recart packaging, announces that it has combined its two divisions, merging NaturPak Pet with IPM Foods to become a singular force in the industry.

"United, we are stronger," says NaturPak CEO Aaron Jackson, "which means we can offer our partner brands and retailers a better, more desirable suite of services for human and pet nutrition which continues to be paired with the exceptional value they have come to expect, and have always enjoyed, from both divisions."

A new brand identity, and also, a more flavorful future.

Combining its two branches under NaturPak means the co-packing company has redesigned its website and freshened its brand identity, however, it does not change the exceptional support NaturPak continues to offer its partner brands, or its focus on the four essential pillars of its business: co-manufacturing, co-packing, research and development, and Tetra Recart. Current and future clients will still benefit from a robust method for improving and advancing new products, sourcing, formulation, and even fulfillment and storage.

"Now, more than ever, we really want to be known as a service-based business, one which seamlessly blends with our partners' teams, not only to create, but to improve their product, so our partners always provide an extraordinary consumer experience," says Jackson. "NaturPak will assist you every step of the way."

Bringing both divisions behind one common vision allows NaturPak to advance with a singular purpose and focus: to quickly and easily deliver the best tasting food with the highest quality ingredients in the most sustainable packaging for every single one of their clients. In short, it's a strategic move which only enhances and expands their commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer service. The rebrand has also allowed NaturPak to invest back into its business, purchasing additional equipment, which has added capacity and new research and development capabilities.

"We are nature's package," says Jackson. "As Tetra Recart thrives and becomes stronger, so does the environment, and so does food quality. Right now, we are better prepared than ever to lead our clients into a more flavorful future which not only meets, but goes beyond consumer expectations, with each and every recipe and in each and every carton."

About NaturPak

NaturPak is the world's largest co-packer exclusively using the Tetra Recart packaging format. They provide robust co-manufacturing, co-packing, and research and development capabilities. Tetra Recart is a fiber-based, BPA-free packaging technology for shelf-stable foods for humans and pets, and is a sustainable alternative to cans, pouches, and jars. Please visit naturpak.com for more information.

CONTACT: Mike Jewett, [email protected]

SOURCE NaturPak